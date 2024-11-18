Toyota Innova Hycross TRD Sports Rendered With Sporty Design

With sporty looks and design, Bimble Designs’ Innova Hycross TRD Sports render looks a lot more muscular and appealing than stock car

Currently in its 3rd generation, Toyota Innova Hycross, has emerged as the most popular vehicle in its segment. With blurred lines between SUV and MPV, Innova Hycross makes a strong case as it appeals to both audiences. It is the first hybrid-electric MPV in India and is a popular choice for chauffeur-driven customers as well.

Despite the SUV connections, one doesn’t buy an Innova Hycross for its looks or appearance. But what if there was a sportier version? That’s where Bimble’s Innova Hycross TRD Sports Edition render shines, making this family MPV more desirable. It is a refreshing twist to stock Innova Hycross and the result is truly out of this world.

Innova Hycross TRD Sports

Toyota’s Innova brand has been a phenomenon in India, working excellently in both private buyers and commercial (taxi and fleet operators) segments. It is a 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,790 mm tall MPV, but it could have had more road presence. Stock 18-inch alloy wheels look comically small and skinny. It could do with more aggression and commanding presence.

Bimble Designs took note of this and has created a render of Innova Hycross TRD Sports, giving it a lot of muscle and macho appeal. At the same time, Bimble has tweaked a few stock elements too, that give their TRD Sports version a lot more visual oomph.

For starters, the LED DRL signature is new with an interesting pattern. Front bumper is all new and has pronounced T-shaped elements. Grill has been modified with a bar connecting both headlights through its logo, lending RAV4 vibes. Lower grill has been beefed up and there are active air channels for smoother air flow.

The muscular bonnet lends a mean look, transforming Innova Hycross’s stock appeal. What really transforms the look of TRD Sports render are the massive wheels wrapped with fat low profile tyres. These tyres could be around 275-section or 285-section, wrapped on 20-inch or 21-inch wheels.

At the rear, this render gets smoked tail lights with new LED signature and a new rear bumper with twin exhausts. A sporty roof spoiler furthers amplifies Innova Hycross TRD Sports’ sporty appeal. Wheel wells have been modified to accommodate these tyres and flared wheel arches suit Innova Hycross. Red brake calipers and seat upholstery and sporty side skirts are notable elements.

What’s under the hood?

Stock vehicle has a 2.0L petrol engine that is offered in non-Hybrid and Hybrid guises. The latter is good for a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 9.5 seconds. We wish the Innova Hycross TRD Sports render is packing something a lot more substantial to suit its mean looks. Say a V6 engine with around 350 bhp. That’d be epic.

