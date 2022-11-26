Toyota Innova Hycross Vs XUV700, Safari, Hector Plus – Size, Specs Compared

When compared to SUVs like Safari, XUV700 and Hector Plus, Innova Hycross is longer, taller and has the longest wheelbase

When we compared Innova Hycross with Crysta, it was a night and day difference in terms of their construction, powertrains and feature set. After all, modernity trumps tech of the past. Based on TNGA monocoque platform and donning a FWD layout, Innova Hycross is far lighter and more sophisticated.

What if we pit it against modern monocoque 7-seater SUVs like XUV700, Safari and Hector Plus? Even though Innova Hycross is an MPV, its pricing is highly likely to coincide with the aforementioned SUVs. That being said, it is interesting to see how Innova Hycross fares against these SUVs.

Innova Hycross Vs Rivals

In terms of looks, Toyota has done a good job at hiding Hycross’ MPV-profile. Front is quite aggressively executed which slightly resonates with Toyota’s global SUV design language. That said, it is the Safari that comes off as the most SUV-ish as it looks very imposing and has that ‘get out of my way’ appeal.

Dimensions-wise, Innova Hycross is the longest of this bunch due to its 4,755mm length. Hector Plus comes close with 4,720mm, while XUV700 is 4,696mm long and Safari is 4,661mm long. Safari is the widest at 1,894mm followed by XUV700 at 1,890mm, Hycross at 1,845mm and Hector Plus at 1,835mm.

Despite being an MPV, Hycross is the tallest at 1,795mm. However, this height is only for VX trim while G and GX trims are 1,785mm tall and ZX and ZX (O) trims are 1,790mm tall. Safari is second-tallest at 1,786mm. At 2,850mm, Hycross has the longest wheelbase, followed by XUV700 and Hector Plus at 2,750mm and Safari at 2,741mm.

Powertrains & Features

Safari is the only one without a petrol engine, Hycross misses out on a diesel engine altogether. XUV700 and Hector Plus offer both powertrains. That said, Hycross is the only one to come with a strong hybrid powertrain on top-spec models. Starting with Hycross, it gets a 2.0-litre TNGA petrol motor, capable of 171.6 bhp and 205 Nm, mated to a CVT gearbox.

Toyota’s 5th gen strong hybrid churns out 183.8 hp and 188 Nm torque from the engine and 206 Nm torque from the electric motor, mated to an e-drive with a sequential shift gearbox. XUV700 comes with a 2.0L TGDi petrol engine making 197 bhp and 380 Nm and a 2.2L CRDi diesel engine making up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm and gets both manual and automatic options with both petrol and diesel engines.

Safari gets a sole 2.0L diesel engine that makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm, offered with automatic and manual transmissions. Hector Plus gets a 1.5L turbo petrol engine making 141 bhp and 250 Nm and a 2.0L diesel engine making 168 bhp and 350 Nm (same as Safari). Petrol engine gets both manual and automatic options but diesel variants only get a manual.

Features-wise, XUV700 is the only one to offer dual 10.5” displays. Upcoming Hector will feature a 14” portrait touchscreen. XUV700 and Hycross offer ADAS systems which Safari and Hector are likely to receive soon. Hycross gets the most interior space and a powered ottoman for 2nd row seats.

Pricing

All the vehicles feature a panoramic sunroof. XUV700 misses out on front ventilated seats. The rest offer front ventilated seats. Safari goes a step further and offers ventilation for back seats on Gold Edition variants as well. Safari Gold Edition is the only one to offer real leather seats as well. Only XUV700 offers an AWD option while the rest don’t.

Since pricing for Innova Hycross is not yet out, we can’t comment on its value proposition. That said, XUV700 costs between Rs. 13.45 to 24.95 lakh, Hector Plus costs between Rs. 14.93 lakh to 21.19 lakh and Safari costs between Rs. 15.45 to 23.76 lakh (all prices ex-sh). Prices of Innova Hycross Hybrid are likely to be in the Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh range.