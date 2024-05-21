Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) Bookings Stopped Again

Significant demand for Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) variants is likely to have prompted Toyota to halt bookings temporarily

As may be recalled, Toyota had stopped bookings of Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX, ZX (O) last year in April. After around a year’s time, bookings had resumed earlier this year in April. Now, Toyota has again paused bookings for Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) variants.

High waiting period for Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O)

Both the hybrid and non-hybrid variants of Toyota Innova Hycross have emerged bestsellers since launch. With the bookings stopped for top-spec ZX and ZX (O) trims, the strong hybrid option is currently available with only VX and VX (O) variants. These currently have a waiting period of up to 14 months, depending on location. Demand for ZX and ZX (O) variants is even higher.

In comparison, the waiting period for Toyota’s flagship offering in India, the Vellfire, is 12 months. Clearly, Innova Hycross hybrid variants are the favourites. Innova is among the top selling Toyota car in India, with close to 25 percent share in company sales. Even the non-hybrid variants have a waiting period of up to six months. These include Innova Hycross G-SLF, GX and GX (O).

The GX (O) was recently introduced as the new top non-hybrid variant of Innova Hycross. It is available in both 7-seat and 8-seat options. It gets additional features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, panoramic view monitor with dynamic back guide, dual tone interior (Chestnut and Black) and rear retractable sunshade.

Premium features offered with Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O)

As bookings have been temporarily stopped, potential buyers won’t be able to access premium features available with Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) variants. Over the hybrid VX (O) variant, the hybrid ZX variant has multiple additional features.

It includes LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, 18-inch gunmetal grey metallic alloy wheels and powered back door. Inside, Innova Hycross ZX has ventilated front seats, powered Ottoman seats, 9-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer and 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory, slide return and away function. Innova Hycross ZX variant is priced at Rs 30.34 lakh.

As compared to VX and VX (O) variants that are available in 7-seat and 8-seat options, the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) are available in only 7-seat options. The top-spec ZX (O) gets additional Toyota Safety Sense Suite. It includes features such as pre collision system, auto high beam, blind spot monitor, lane trace assist, rear cross traffic alert and dynamic radar cruise control. Innova Hycross ZX (O) variant is priced at Rs 30.98 lakh.

Innova Hycross Vs. Maruti Invicto

Maruti sells the rebadged version of Innova Hycross as the Invicto. The latter is offered with only strong hybrid option. But Invicto sales are no match in comparison to Toyota Innova Hycross. It will be interesting to see if the pause in bookings of top-spec variants of Innova Hycross hybrid can result in any gain in Invicto sales. Any major difference is unlikely since the preference here seems to be more about the brand and not specifically the hardware. In April 2024, Invicto sales were just 193 units. It represented 0.14% of Maruti’s total sales in the month.