Toyota Innova Modified Old To New – Looks Bolder Than 2022 Model

What could have become recyclable material in a few years has received a new lease of life with this mega customization project

In the case of a car that’s more than 13 years old, most people would think about investing in a new one. However, some folks choose the customization route to get the latest-gen look and feel. A recent example is this 2009 Innova 2.5 G4 diesel 8-seater variant that has received a comprehensive makeover with a range of exterior and interior updates. This customization project has been carried out by Mumbai-based ‘Autorounders’.

Exterior modifications

Level 4 upgrade involves taking out much of the exteriors and replacing it with a new skin. The focus is more on the front section, where scope for customization is much higher as compared to sides and rear section. In this project, everything from the front grille to bumper, fog lamps, headlights and fenders have been removed. These have been replaced with high-quality imported parts.

Customized Toyota Innova gets a massive slatted grille in chrome finish. As per client’s requirements, the MPV has been fitted with aftermarket LED projector headlamps with sequential LED DRLs. Bumper and fog lamp assembly have been updated as well. The vehicle has also received a new coat of paint. Chrome highlights have been used liberally and they create an exciting contrast with the dark exteriors.

Side profile gets sporty door moulding and chrome handles. A new pair of rear view mirrors have been used, which have integrated turn indicators. In the original version, the turn indicators were located on the fenders. Another key change is diamond cut alloy wheels. At the rear, upgrades include LED taillamps, new bumper and chrome reflector on boot lid.

Interior updates

To match its swanky exteriors, modified Innova get luxuriant white and black themed interiors. Every bit of interior surface has been repainted in line with the core theme. All seats have received new, more premium upholstery. Other key changes include curtains and 7D mattings. In terms of functionality, the stock audio player has been replaced with a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Player.

While modified Innova looks absolutely stunning, it does not get any performance updates. This is a BS4 model, powered by a 2.5 litre diesel motor. It makes 102 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is around 10-11 kmpl.

In its latest-gen avatar, Toyota Innova diesel variants are powered by a 2.4-litre motor that makes 150 PS. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic with sequential shift. Torque output is 343 Nm with manual and 360 Nm with automatic transmission.

Modified Innova will miss out on safety features such as 7 SRS airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear sensors and hill start assist control. Other desirables include things like wireless charger and digital video recorder that are available with current-gen Innova.

