Toyota Innova New Base Variant Launch – Price Hike Jan 2022 Up To Rs 33k

Toyota had earlier issued a statement in December 2021, indicating that it will be increasing prices across the range w.e.f January 01, 2022

As New Year begins, Toyota will be increasing prices of all its cars including Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza, Camry, Urban Cruiser and Vellfire. In case of Innova Crysta, prices have been increased in the range of Rs 12k to Rs 33k.

Toyota Innova Prices Jan 2022 – New vs Old Prices

To reduce the burden of price hike to some extent, Toyota has introduced two new petrol base variants of Innova Crysta. Innova range now starts with GX MT 7-seater and 8-seater petrol variants, priced at Rs 16.89 lakh and Rs 16.94 lakh, respectively.

Price of standard GX MT 7-seater and 8-seater is Rs 17.30 lakh and Rs 17.35 lakh, respectively. This is an increase of Rs 12k each. Innova VX MT 7-Seater new price is Rs 20.59 lakh, an increase of Rs 33k.

Innova diesel manual range starts with G MT 7-Seater, now available at Rs 18.18 lakh. This is an increase of Rs 24k. In case of G+ and GX 7-seater and 8-seater variants, prices are up by Rs 12k. For VX and ZX trims, prices have been increased by Rs 33k. Top-spec ZX MT 7-Seater now costs Rs 24.12 lakh.

Innova petrol auto range now starts at Rs 18.66 lakh, an increase of Rs 12k. Top-spec ZX AT 7-Seater costs Rs 23.47 lakh, an increase of Rs 33k. Innova diesel auto range now starts at Rs 20.42 lakh, an increase of Rs 12k. Top-spec ZX AT 7-Seater is priced at Rs 25.32 lakh, an increase of Rs 33k.

Toyota Innova 2nd price hike since Oct 2021

Increase in Innova Crysta prices is likely due to rising input costs. There are no updates to the MUV. Earlier, prices of Innova were increased in October 2021. At that time, a fixed price hike of Rs 36k was applied across the range. Only top-spec variants of Innova were spared of the price hike in October 2021.

At that time, Toyota had also launched a limited edition of Innova Crysta. It packs in a range of advanced features such as heads-up display (HUD), multi terrain monitor (essentially a 360° camera), air ionizer, tyre pressure monitoring system, door edge lighting and wireless charger. The updates were likely based on user feedback, who felt that Innova can do better with some advanced tech.

Standard set of features offered with Innova Crysta include dedicated connectivity platform. It has functions such as real-time vehicle tracking, geo fencing and walk to car. Touchscreen infotainment system is an 8-inch unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety kit includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, and front and rear sensors with MID indication.

Toyota Innova petrol variants are powered by a 2,694cc motor that generates 166 ps of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque. Diesel units have 2,393cc motor that churns out 150 ps / 343 Nm (MT) / 360 Nm (automatic). Transmission options for both engines include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic with sequential shift.