Toyota Innova Prices Increased – New Limited Edition Launched

Toyota has introduced a new Limited Edition variant of the Innova Crysta, which will come along with additional goodies

The Innova has been on sale in the country since 2005. Since its arrival, it has dominated its segment and has ensured that no other player can even come close in terms of numbers. Toyota Innova is majorly known for its practicality and reliability, which has made it a people’s favourite in the segment.

However, critics often find Innova’s feature list relatively incomplete. To ensure that customers buying an Innova do not miss out on the latest tech, Toyota has now introduced a new Special Edition of the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Limited Edition – Packed with Features

The new Toyota Innova Special Edition gets some additional features which till now have been missing in the Innova Crysta. These include a Multi Terrain Monitor (basically a 360 degree Camera), Heads-Up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Wireless Charger, Door Edge Lighting and an Air Ionizer.

The 360 degree camera will be providing a bird’s eye view of the car, which shall ease out parking and navigation in tighter spaces while the TPMS will help in keeping a constant check at the pressure levels for all the tyres. Air Ionizer shall help with providing clean and fresh air for the occupants while the HUD will help with providing key information to the driver at eye level.

Other standard features which will continue to be offered include a touchscreen infotainment unit (compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play), Diamond Cut Alloy wheels, 7 SRS Air Bags, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Cruise Control, Eco and Power Drive modes and much more! Innova special edition is on offer with GX variants, in petrol as well as diesel; manual as well as AT.

Speaking about the offer, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products. We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivaled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment. It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences.”

Toyota-Suzuki Partnership

In India, Toyota’s sales figures have gone up since it started with sales of Toyota badged Maruti products. The Glanza and Urban Cruiser have provided additional sales numbers to Toyota, which otherwise wouldn’t have been possible for Toyota, due to lack of presence in those segments. Both, Glanza and Urban Cruiser are sold not just in India but in multiple international markets as well.

In the recent past, we have already seen exports of Toyota badged Ciaz, which has been baptized as the Toyota Belta. Similarly, a Toyota badged Ertiga too was spotted for international markets, which has been introduced as Rumion. It is expected that Toyota will be bringing in both, Belta and Rumion to India too, as it currently has no relevant product in these segments. While the Urban Cruiser is unofficially pitched as a Mini Fortuner, it would be interesting if Toyota’s dealership salesmen plan to call the Rumion a Mini Innova.