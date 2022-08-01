Toyota July 2022 Sales Highest Ever – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered 50.27 percent YoY growth in July 2022, clocking its highest ever wholesales in a single month

In July 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motors also introduced a price hike on its Fortuner and Innova models as well as for the Glanza, Urban Cruiser. This price hike was in view of rising raw material costs, a portion of which the company has decided to pass on to customers.

Innova petrol sees no price hike while its diesel counterparts are now priced higher by Rs 27,000-86,000 depending on variant. The Fortuner sees a price hike from Rs 61,000-1,14,000 while prices of the Glanza are hiked by Rs 14,000-22,000. Urban Cruiser prices have also been increased in July 2022 with a standard Rs 15,000 hike across all variants. Toyota Hilux, Camry and Vellfire are not a part of this price increase as on date.

Toyota Sales July 2022 – Highest Ever In India

Toyota’s sales in July 2022 were the highest sales the company has experienced in any month so far. Sales stood at 19,693 units last month, up 50.27 percent as against 13,105 units sold in July 2021. This was a 6,588 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand improved by 19.35 percent from 16,500 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 3,193 unit volume growth.

Majority of the Toyota sales were thanks to Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser and Glanza. Their premium vehicles like Camry and Vellfire also recorded good sales. Upcoming Toyota HyRyder has seen good booking orders. The first batch of Hyryder SUVs have started making their way into company showrooms.

Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. We unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Last month also witnessed TKM’s highest ever wholesales in a single month, ever since we started operations in India. This significant milestone also reinforces the popularity our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner & the Legender enjoy. The cool new Glanza as well as the Urban Cruiser continue to gather momentum as well as very encouraging booking orders. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire too, continue to garner healthy customer orders.”

Toyota HyRyder Launch – 16th Aug

Toyota Hyryder is set to enter production from later this month while it will be officially launched in India on 16th August. Variants and price details will be revealed at the time of launch it is slated to receive an AWD and strong hybrid options. Unlike Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are produced by Maruti, Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara will be manufactured by Toyota at its plant in Bidadi.

Toyota Hyryder gets LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps. It also sports a panoramic sunroof and rides on 17 inch alloy wheels. The interiors sport a host of connected car technologies, remote air conditioning, smartwatch integration, SIRI and Google Assistant and remote immobilizer.