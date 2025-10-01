Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Up 16% In Sep 2025 – 31,091 Units Sold

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported a strong performance in September 2025, selling a total of 31,091 units, registering a 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth over the 26,847 units sold in September 2024.

Toyota Sales Sep 2025

Out of the total, 27,089 units were sold in the domestic market, while 4,002 units were exported. Compared to August 2025 sales of 29,302 units, Toyota saw a marginal decline of 7.5% month-on-month (MoM).

Q2 FY26 and H1 FY26 performance

For Q2 FY26 (July–September 2025), Toyota recorded 85,550 units in domestic sales, a growth of 4.4% compared to 81,924 units in Q2 FY25. Overall sales (domestic + exports) for the first six months of FY26 stood at 1,84,959 units, a 13.7% growth over 1,62,623 units in the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said: “Thanks to the landmark GST reforms by the Government of India and the onset of the festive season, market sentiments have been upbeat. At TKM, we have passed on the full benefits of GST to our customers, which has further boosted demand across our portfolio. With the festive season gathering momentum, we are confident of a strong performance ahead. Right now, our foremost priority is to ensure timely deliveries so that customers can celebrate the festivities in their favourite Toyota, making this season truly special.”

Key highlights in September 2025

– Introduction of the updated Toyota Rumion, now offering six airbags as standard across all variants.

– Prices reduced across the portfolio with full GST benefits passed on to customers.

– TKM announced its association with Japan’s performance group, DRUM TAO, as brand ambassadors.

Sales snapshot – September 2025

– Total sales: 31,091 units (Domestic – 27,089 | Exports – 4,002)

– YoY growth: +16%

– MoM growth: -7.55%

– Q2 FY26 domestic sales: 85,550 units (+4.43%)

– H1 FY26 overall sales: 1,84,959 units (+13.73%)