Toyota Land Cruiser FJ India Launch In 2028 – Petrol, Hybrid, No Diesel

With its distinctive styling and cherished lineage, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ (FJ Cruiser) has emerged as one of the showstoppers at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. For enthusiasts in India, an even more exciting piece of news is that the Land Cruiser FJ will be launched here in the second half of 2028. Moreover, India will be one of the key global manufacturing hubs for the Land Cruiser FJ. Let’s get more details on these developments.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – Production plans

Earlier, it was reported that Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be manufactured exclusively in Thailand. Latest reports indicate that India will also be a leading global manufacturing hub for the upcoming Land Cruiser FJ. The SUV will be manufactured at Toyota’s new manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. This manufacturing facility is currently under development. The Land Cruiser FJ could be the first model to roll out from this plant.

To meet growing demand in India and export markets, Toyota is aiming to boost production capacity. Towards that end, the company has committed investments worth Rs 26,000 crore in India. In addition to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant, the company is also building its third plant at Bidadi, Karnataka.

Production of Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is scheduled to commence in India in August 2028. Initial production target will be around 89,000 units per year. Around 40,000 units will be exclusively for export markets such as the Middle East. Similar to its other cars manufactured in India, Toyota will be aiming for a high level of localization for the Land Cruiser FJ. This will help reduce production cost and make the SUV available at a competitive price point.

Key features

Users can expect robust performance from the Land Cruiser FJ, as it is built on the same IMV platform that underpins the Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Hilux. The ladder frame construction ensures durability, versatility and strong off-road capability. Land Cruiser FJ has 215 mm of ground clearance and utilizes a part-time 4WD system. Off-road capabilities are enhanced with features such as a rigid frame, underfloor braces and low beltline for enhanced visibility.

Dimensionally, the Land Cruiser FJ is 4,575 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,960 mm tall. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm and weighs 1,900 kg. In terms of its size, the Land Cruiser FJ is comparable to Mahindra Scorpio N. Toyota Fortuner is 220 mm longer at 4,795 mm. With a shorter wheelbase, the Land Cruiser FJ will allow a more agile driving experience. A comprehensive range of safety features will be available with the Toyota Safety Sense suite.

Powertrain options

Another key highlight of Land Cruiser FJ is that users will be able to choose from petrol, strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. But India won’t be getting a diesel option, which will be available in select global markets. Petrol variants will have the 2TR-FE 2.7-litre engine that generates 163 PS and 246 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Details about the other powertrain options have not been revealed.

Toyota could launch the Land Cruiser FJ at a starting price of around Rs 30 lakh. The PHEV variant is likely to command premium pricing. Land Cruiser FJ will be available in various other markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. However, there are currently no plans to introduce the Land Cruiser FJ in the USA and Europe. This is likely due to the tariff situation and stricter emission norms.

