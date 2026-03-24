Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Launched For THB 1,269,000 (Rs 36 lakh) – Four New Concepts Debut

To highlight its customization potential, Toyota has showcased four different concept versions of the Land Cruiser FJ

Toyota had unveiled the Land Cruiser FJ in October 2025. And now, this compact off-roader has been officially introduced in Thailand. The SUV is currently manufactured in Thailand, with plans to start production in India as well at a later date. Available in a single high-spec trim, the Land Cruiser in Thailand is available at an introductory price of 1,269,000 THB (Rs 36.5 lakh). Let’s explore more details about the smallest offering in the Land Cruiser lineup.

Land Cruiser FJ – Performance, equipment

Powering the Land Cruiser FJ is a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift. The ladder-frame SUV utilizes a part-time 4WD setup with a rear differential lock. Land Cruiser FJ has 18-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/60 R18 tyres.

Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,610 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, 1,890 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. Ground clearance of 245 mm makes the SUV suitable for off-road environments. Land Cruiser FJ has a striking presence with its muscular, boxy profile. Exterior highlights include LED projector headlamps, running boards, body cladding and tailgate-mounted spare tyre.

Land Cruiser FJ is available in three colour options – Smoky Blue, Platinum White Pearl Mica and Ash. Inside, key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 7-inch instrument cluster, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, USB Type-C ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM and PM 2.5 air filter.

Safety kit includes 7 airbags, cruise control, panoramic view monitor, traction control system, vehicle stability control system, hill-start assist control, front and rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are also available with the Land Cruiser FJ.

Land Cruiser FJ – Concept models

For off-road enthusiasts, there’s the ‘Meridian’ custom built version of the Land Cruiser FJ. This trail-focused version is geared up for extreme terrain with features such as a snorkel, underbody protection and ARB hardware. Other highlights include a roof rack, 17-inch Lenso MX Dinero alloy wheels and heavy-duty off-road focused tyres. Also included is a 20 mm lift kit, which has Old Man Emu springs and Nitrocharger Plus shocks. These further enhance the SUV’s off-road capabilities.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Toyota has showcased the ‘Nature Explorer’ concept version. Key features include grille-mounted ARB spotlights, Nacho LEDs on the lower windshield, rooftop tent, full-size ARB roof rack and a side awning. This concept uses Lenso MX Marvel alloy wheels, wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

For that retro feel, the ‘Legendary’ concept version of the Land Cruiser FJ seems appropriate. It is inspired by the classic FJ40. Key features include a distinctive Sandstone Yellow colour, body-coloured fenders and circular LED DRLs. For an urban setting, Toyota has built the ‘Street Cruiser’ custom version. It uses 20-inch Lenso Jager Astra alloy wheels, wrapped in road-biased tyres. One of the key features is a rear carrier that can be used to load a compact motorcycle or a bicycle.

Accessories packages

Toyota has showcased four concept models, which highlight the customization potential of the SUV. Some of the parts used in these concepts are available as official accessories. These can be purchased individually or as a complete kit. For context, the ‘Unbound Explorer’ accessories package includes a snorkel, ARB engine under shield and overfender set. This kit is priced at 32,450 THB (Rs 94,404).

Similarly, the ‘Urban Unique’ package includes front and rear 2K dashcams, engine under guard, front grille garnish, door body moulding, spare tyre cover garnish, fuel lid garnish and side visors. This package is priced at 32,700 THB (Rs 93,700). The ‘Freedom Journey’ package costs 36,400 THB (Rs 1.05 lakh) and includes an ARB roof rack tray.

Land Cruiser FJ – India launch

It is expected that the Land Cruiser FJ will be launched in India in 2028. It will be locally manufactured, with production planned to commence in 2028 at Toyota’s upcoming fourth Indian plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. This facility will also serve as a manufacturing hub for export markets.