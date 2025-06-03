Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Patent Design Leaked – India-Bound?

Across international markets, the new Toyota FJ Cruiser could be launched later this year or early 2026

At the time of unveiling the Land Cruiser 250 (Prado) in August 2023, Toyota teased greyed-out silhouettes of two other SUVs. One of these was speculated to be a Land Cruiser Mini, in line with Toyota’s plans to introduce a smaller 4×4. Now, a design patent image reveals the clearest-ever profile of this upcoming SUV. Let’s check out the details.

Toyota new FJ Cruiser – Key features

The design patent was filed by Toyota way back in January 2024. But it has only now been discovered via the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) portal. In both the teaser released in 2023 and this design patent, there’s a close similarity with the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept presented in December 2021.

Some of the key features noticed in the design patent include inverted C-shaped LED DRLs, sleek headlamps and a chunky bumper. Body panels come with sharp bends and creases, which help to enhance the SUV’s boxy profile. Side profile has squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, stepped side window line and broad C-pillars. Wheel size seems a bit smaller, relative to the size of the SUV. It is likely that bigger sized wheel options will be available with the higher variants.

At the rear, the new FJ Cruiser has a chunky bumper and tailgate-mounted spare tyre. As compared to the Compact Cruiser EV concept, this design patent reveals production-ready rear-view mirrors and wraparound tail lamps. Overall, the SUV has a robust, dominating presence and comes across as a capable off-roader.

While the name for this smaller Land Cruiser has not been decided, it is possible that Toyota may revive the FJ Cruiser nameplate for this SUV. The company has already trademarked the ‘Land Cruiser FJ’ name in Japan. One of the popular off-road SUVs, the retro-styled Toyota FJ Cruiser was in production from 2006 to 2022. It will be a welcome development for enthusiasts if Toyota chooses the FJ Cruiser brand for its new 4X4 off-road SUV.

Specs, powertrain

It is possible that Toyota’s new FJ Cruiser could be using the IMV-0 ladder-frame platform, as currently seen with the Toyota Hilux Champ sold in Thailand. It’s sold as Tamaraw in the Philippines. Toyota has plans to use the IMV-0 platform with other SUVs, especially in emerging markets. For example, the next-gen Fortuner could use the IMV-0 platform.

Engine options for the new Toyota FJ Cruiser could include a 2.7L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, as in use currently with the Hilux Champ. It will be paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and have four-wheel drive. Depending on the market, the new FJ Cruiser could also get 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engine options.

In Toyota’s line-up the new FJ Cruiser will be positioned below the Fortuner. Launch in India is not certain, even though there’s scope with increasing demand for off-road focused machines. If launched in India, the new Toyota FJ Cruiser will rival the likes of Thar Roxx and Maruti Jimny.