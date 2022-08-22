Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Brochure Leaks Ahead Of India Launch

Land Cruiser LC300 is the latest version of this off-road vehicle range from Toyota and sits above Prado

Want a new SUV that does it all? Something big and brawny? Something that never breaks down if taken good care of and has the reputation of going anywhere? You’re thinking about a Land Cruiser without me even saying the word, aren’t you? LC300 is the latest iteration of this formidable machine that is truly spectacular.

Toyota has a reputation for over-engineering their mechanical components on their true-blue SUVs like Land Cruiser, Prado, 4Runner, Tundra and the likes. Toyota designs its componentry to last longer than what competition is offering. Not just the new LC300, but even the old Land Cruisers are equally dependable and equally popular. Land Cruiser is a legend, in the true sense.

Land Cruiser LC300 India Spec Brochure

One Land Cruiser LC300 was even spotted in India. When we came across that, we were pretty sure that a launch was imminent. Now that the brochure is leaked, a launch is likely to happen in the near future. The specs are not outlandish on paper like the previous Land Cruisers with large V8 turbo-diesel engines.

Newer LC300 gets a 3.3L V6 Turbo-diesel engine making 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque coupled with a 10-speed gearbox and a transfer case. But since Toyota has reduced 200 kgs from the previous model, this advanced V6 turbo-diesel with more power and torque, will be even more capable both on-road and off-road.

Land Cruiser LC300 is 4,985mm long, 1,980mm long, 1,945mm tall and has a 2,850mm long wheelbase. It also gets a 230mm ground clearance that will make sure that even the underbody doesn’t touch everywhere easily. It might not be as big as say, a Cadillac Escalade or a Chevrolet Tahoe and the likes. But for India, it comes off as massive.

Variants & Design

The Land Cruiser LC300 that we spotted in India, is the most luxurious Sahara ZX variant, that sits below GR Sport which is a performance-oriented one as indicated by GR badging. It is expected as models imported into India, are usually only top-spec and the most luxurious ones to facilitate higher pricing. Even the Land Cruiser that is found in the brochure is of Sahara ZX trim.

But the 6-spoke alloys that Toyota is showing as 20” wheels, are actually 18” in size and are found on lower trims as GXL, VX and Sahara trims. So, Toyota India might have made a 20” alloy based on that 18” design. We’ll only get to know on launch. One might think that design is a little boxy. But hey, that’s the charm.

The bold grille with large chrome slats says ‘Get out of my way’. On the inside though, it might not be as flashy as the competition like Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Range Rover, Audi Q8 Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, or even Volvo XC90. But it works and is far more luxurious than the preceding models.

It gets a large horizontal 12.3” touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 14 speakers tuned by JBL audio system, ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof, level-2 ADAS systems and more. Five exterior colours on offer are Precious White Pearl, Super White, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Dark Blue Mica. Land Cruiser LC300 also gets three interior shade options Beige, Black, and lastly, Black & Red.

Sahara ZX variant costs around Rs. 1.15 crores in the USA. But in India, it will cost upwards of 2 crores at least. But if you want even more luxury, you can look into Lexus GX 460 which is basically the same SUV.