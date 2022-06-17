Toyota Land Cruiser Old Gen Modified To New Gen LC300 In Kerala

New-gen Land Cruiser has received an overwhelming response globally with waiting period of up to 4 years in some countries

Unveiled in June last year, new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser is a major upgrade in comparison to its predecessor. It gets sportier styling and a comprehensive range of advanced features. The SUV hasn’t been launched in India, but Toyota dealers had accepted a limited number of bookings earlier this year. These were for the V6 diesel variant.

Due to the long waiting period, many enthusiasts are turning to car customization shops to get the new-gen look for their old Land Cruiser models. A recent example is from Malappuram, Kerala, where multi-brand bodyshop chain Onroad Bodyshop has converted face-lift of 2013 model Land Cruiser to latest 2022 LC300 model. This is the first-of-its-kind face-lifted LC300 customization project in the country.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Modified

In this customization project, pre-fabricated LC300 kit has been used for front and rear section. For front section, the kit includes the new hood, LED projector headlamps, grille, fog dampers, fog lamps and fenders. For rear section, the kit has the updated taillamps, ‘Land Cruiser’ badge, boot lid and bumper.

While pre-fabricated kits are easy to install, this project became challenging as the client had some additional requirements. The client wanted an exact replica of the 2022 model, which should include the side character lines. The client also wanted to change the colour from black to white.

In a standard customization project involving kit conversion and full body paint, the time required is usually 12 days. However, due to the additional requirements, this project took 20 days to complete. Applying the side character lines was probably the most challenging aspect of this customization project. It required thorough planning, fine detailing, expert skills, specialized tools and a lot of patience.

No interior updates

This project focuses exclusively on transforming the exterior profile of the SUV, as per latest 2022 LC300 model. Interiors are the same as earlier. 2022 Land Cruiser packs in some exciting stuff on the inside such as a large 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric moon roof, heated and ventilated seats, 14-speaker JBL premium sound system, heated steering wheel, 4-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging and luxurious cream colour theme.

The SUV supports voice commands, which ensures that the user doesn’t have to take their hands off the steering wheel. A comprehensive range of connectivity features are also available.

In terms of performance, 2022 Land Cruiser is offered with two engine options in international markets. There’s the 3.5 litre V6 turbo petrol motor that makes 415 PS / 650 Nm and a 3.3 litre V6 turbo diesel motor that generates 309 PS / 700 Nm. Both engines are offered with 10-speed automatic transmission.

Safety features onboard 2022 Land Cruiser include autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and speed assistance system. The SUV has received 5-star safety rating in ANCAP crash tests. It has scored 89% for adult occupants’ safety and 88% for child protection.