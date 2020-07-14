Toyota launches buyback, low EMI schemes for Innova Crysta, Yaris, Glanza

New Toyota schemes include a 55 percent buy back on the Yaris and Glanza; and low EMI of Rs.9,999 for the Innova Crysta

Keen to increase sales for the month of July 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has introduced new finance schemes, buyback offers and the lowest EMIs along with EMI deferment of three months across all models in its company lineup.

The new schemes include a 55 percent buyback offer on the Yaris and Glanza. The company has also introduced low EMI scheme of Rs.9,999 for the Innova Crysta and EMI deferment of 3 months which is available for all Toyota models that include the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris and Glanza. These schemes and benefits come at a time to boost buyer sentiments which are at an all time low in view of the impact of the coronavirus which has resulted in several layoffs and seen many businesses grind to a halt.

These buyback offers and finance schemes come in following June 2020 discounts and benefits which Toyota Kirloskar Motors had introduced on the Glanza especially for COVID-19 frontline workers such as doctors, military and police personnel and healthcare teams. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs.15,000, exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 and special discounts for frontline workers at and addition Rs.17,500.

Toyota Buyback, EMI offers – July 2020

Scheme Applicable Model Assured 55% Buyback Yaris, Glanza 3 months EMI deferment Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza Low EMI Scheme of Rs. 9999 Innova Crysta

Upcoming launches from Toyota – Urban Cruiser

Toyota most affordable car – Glanza hatchback is powered by a 1.2 liter petrol engine offering 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz. The Glanza, a rebadged Maruti Baleno, was launched in India in June 2019 and to date Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sold 25,346 Glanza units in the country. The company now plans to launch a rebadged Vitara Brezza compact SUV dubbed as the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Innova CNG

There is also the Toyota Innova Crysta CNG variant in the making with launch set for later this year. The model was spotted on test with ‘2.7’ badging confirming that the factory fitted CNG kit will be offered on petrol variants of the MPV. The Toyota Innova Crysta, one of the most popular MPVs on sale in India with petrol and CNG options could see increased sales especially at this time when it gets a new rival in the form of the 6 seater MG Hector Plus SUV.

Of the Toyota Yaris sedan, the company recently discontinued three variants including the V manual, VX manual and V CVT automatic. Last month, the Yaris also received a price hike last month and it now starts at Rs. 8.86 lakhs.