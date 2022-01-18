Toyota Maruti SUV Production Target At 2 Lakh Per Year

Both versions of the mid-size SUV from Maruti and Toyota will be very different from each other even though they will be the same underneath

Maruti Suzuki will be expanding its SUV lineup in the coming months with multiple new products. These include the new Brezza, Jimny and a crossover based on Baleno. Another major product from Maruti coming our way is the new mid-size SUV which is being developed in association with Toyota.

Economic Times reports that this new SUV will be launched under both brands around Diwali this year – first under Toyota, and then under Maruti. While Maruti has internally codenamed the SUV as YFG, Toyota has provided a codename D22. Unlike previously shared models between Toyota and Maruti, these two versions of the SUV will wear very different top hats.

Toyota Maruti SUV – Underpinned by DNGA

However, underneath the body, both SUVs will share the same architecture and powertrain. Speaking of architecture, the new compact C-segment SUV will be underpinned by a Daihatsu-sourced modular platform called Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA). The DNGA platform is a more affordable version of the premium TNGA platform which underpins Camry Hybrid.

TNGA has been developed keeping the developing markets in mind and currently underpins a number of Toyota and Daihatsu models overseas. The SUV will be built by Toyota at the company’s second plant in Bidadi, Karnataka and will be supplied to Maruti and not the other way around in previous cases. The two renditions of the upcoming mid-size SUV will be launched on close heels to each other.

New Hybrid technology

Unlike Suzuki’s 12V Smart Hybrid’ mild-hybrid technology which is offered in Baleno and Vitara Brezza, the new SUV will be equipped with a strong hybrid system featuring an electric motor and a 48V battery. This tech is similar to the system found in Camry which gets enough charge in the battery to run vehicles on electric power alone for short bursts.

This new hybrid tech should offer stronger performance as well as better fuel efficiency figures. The current mild hybrid system from Maruti only consists of an engine stop/start and a mild electric boost to the petrol powertrain. However, there is still ambiguity regarding the engine to be used for powering this SUV. The powertrain should be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Expected Features on offer

Maruti and Toyota have not been known to offer feature-packed cars in India. However, the duo intends to change the image with the new generation cars. The SUV will be offered with all modern bells and whistles such as connected car technology, electric sunroof, LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 60-degree parking camera, wireless phone charger and more.

Upon its launch, both versions of the SUV will take on other compact C-segment SUVs. This space is currently one of the most competitive segments in the Indian passenger vehicle market which sees many offerings in the form of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun to name a few.

Production target is aimed at 2 lakh units per year for the Toyota D22 SUV. This number includes the ones that are going to be supplied to Maruti. Initially, production will be at 45k units per year. Gradually in a few years, once demand increases, exports are streamlined, production will be increased to 2 lakh units per year.

