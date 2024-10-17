Toyota New SUV Planned For Launch – Will Rival Mahindra Thar ROXX

With Mahindra’s Thar Roxx and Scorpio N in the crosshair, upcoming Toyota mini Fortuner will offer rugged looks and off-road capability

After riding the wave of success generated by Innova and Fortuner brands, Toyota has expanded its lineup in India with Hyryder and Maruti-sourced vehicles. Now, Toyota is reportedly trying a new segment that rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio. Like a mini Fortuner, if you may.

Toyota Mini Fortuner

On top of Thar, Mahindra has Scorpio and Scorpio N with unmatched dominance in mid-size SUV space. With one product, Toyota seems to be targeting both Thar Roxx and Scorpio N and establishing a presence in a new segment. This will be a monocoque SUV with rugged looks that will be positioned below Fortuner.

Currently, Toyota sells Urban Cruiser Hyryder as a monocoque SUV with AWD and there are rumours of a larger 7-seater version of Hyryder and Grand Vitara launching next year. One might think that the new SUV from Toyota to rival Thar Roxx and Scorpio might be the 7-seater Hyryder. Which sounds logical and cost-effective, coming from Toyota.

However, the report mentions that Toyota is developing an all-new monocoque platform for this upcoming off-roader. So, it will not even be positioned on a modified version of the TNGA platform underpinning Innova Hycross. This new platform will spawn more vehicles and is compatible with multiple body styles and powertrains.

So, Toyota is positioning it as a Mini Fortuner with a similar design ethos, rather than an overgrown Hyryder. Naturally, it will rival Thar Roxx and Scorpio N on sale today. There might be more lifestyle products on sale in India by the time Toyota Mini Fortuner is launched.

Given that it will be a monocoque offering, it will have sorted dynamics and fuel efficiency. Speaking of, the Mini Fortuner is speculated to get the same 2.0L Petrol engine and Petrol+Electric Hybrid engine powering Innova Hycross. As of now, Diesel engines are popular with the off-roading community and customer reception for this powertrain combination would be interesting to observe when launched.

What to expect?

The need to create a Mini Fortuner is not just because of Fortuner’s size and segment. Pricing is the more important aspect here. In 2009, Toyota Fortuner was launched starting at 18.45 lakh (Ex-sh). Fast forwarding to 2024, Fortuner Sigma starts from Rs 33.43 lakh (Ex-sh), while Legender starts from Rs 43.66 lakh (Ex-sh).

Top-spec Fortuner GR-S costs very close to Rs 65 lakh (OTR) in Karnataka State. Fortuner’s prices are not going down anytime soon, despite the drop in sales. However, Toyota will create a new vehicle that operates between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (Ex-sh).

