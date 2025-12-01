Toyota Nov 2025 Sales At 30k – Grows 19% YoY

Company sales were spurred on by the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, driving growth up 19% YoY

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) accounted for total sales of 33,752 units in November 2025. This includes domestic sales of 30,085 units while a total of 3,667 units were shipped to global markets last month. This was a 28% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

In domestic markets, sales stood at 30,085 units, a 19% YoY rise when compared to 25,183 units sold in Nov 2024. New model editions, and brand updates along with special discount schemes, specifically on its top spec models, further augmented sales. The company did however, suffer a steep MoM decline of 25% from 40,257 unit sales of Oct 2025.

Toyota YoY Sales Nov 2025

Speaking on the company sales performance of Nov 2025, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales–Service–Used Car Business stated – “Following a positive festive season supported by the government’s progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 28%. The recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition has also continued to help us reinforce this growth trajectory, receiving recognition across the country. The innovative initiatives such as the Drum Tao and the launch of the toyota experiential museum (tem) in Bangalore, have been highly appreciated, further strengthening customer engagement and brand connect.”

Two very special models marked their entry into markets during the festive period. Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition. The Hyryder Aero Edition came in with several styling updates, while there were a series of design updates along with added features on the Fortuner Leader Edition as well.

November 2025 – Company Highlights

During the month of Nov 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motors undertook some special activities to attract an audience. There was the Drum Tao, a 14 city India tour that celebrates the Indo-Japanese culture. This is an ongoing festival that commenced on Nov 15, 2025. It will travel across 14 cities with a grand performance at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong. It will then go on to cities including Varanasi, Kisama, Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Kolkata, before concluding in Bangalore on December 21, 2025.

Late last month, the company also unveiled the Toyota Experimental Museum (TEM). This is the first of its kind, a new lifestyle and cultural hub in Bangalore, India, located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia. TEM delivers a five-senses experience of captivating visuals, soothing sounds, distinctive scents, inviting textures, and flavors that blend Japanese minimalism with Indian warmth. It is spread over 3 zones that include immersive experience rooms, a curated merchandise shop, and a Matcha Corner.