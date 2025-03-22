Toyota Plans First R&D Centre In India – Setup In Bengaluru By 2027

The new R&D Center in Bengaluru will be Toyota’s third such unit in the APAC region outside Japan, following similar set ups in Thailand and China

Toyota Kirloskar Motors plans to expand their association and product development with Suzuki with the setting up of a new R&D Center. Slated to be located in Bengaluru, this will be the company’s first such unit in India and the third in the APAC region. Toyota also has two units both in Thailand and China.

Toyota’s first research and development (R&D) center is slated to be completed by 2027. It will be located close to the company’s Bidadi plant. It will commence operations offering employment to 2,000 workers, expanding operations with an additional 3,000 engineers over the next 2 years.

Toyota’s 1st R&D Center in India

Toyota’s new center will initially cater to the Indian market demands following which it will emerge as a global hub. As part of its plans for the new center in Bengaluru, Toyota will be closely studying similar R&D operations set up by Suzuki in Rohtak. This is one of the largest auto engineering centers in India with around 3,000 employees. While initially the new Toyota center will focus on the Indian markets, plans are afoot to make India a hub for operations across Middle East, East Asia, and Oceania region.

Toyota shares multiple models with Suzuki. There is the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which shares platform and parts with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara), Rumion, (a rebadged Ertiga), and Glanza which is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The list also includes the Toyota Taisor which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx.

Toyota to Liaison with Suzuki for EVs

Following Toyota’s alliance with Suzuki for rebadged products, the company also plans a partnership to integrate both R&D and product development for the electric car markets. A first in this area is the upcoming Urban Cruiser EV which will be a rebadged version of the Suzuki e-Vitara, the company’s first electric car.

Almost identical to the e-Vitara in most respects, the Urban Cruiser EV had made its official debut late last year. It will be a global product which will be produced at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant in India. It will also be exported to many global markets.