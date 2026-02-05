Toyota Price Hike Feb 2026 Up To Rs 21k – Hyryder, Taisor, Rumion, Glanza

Toyota has a strategic partnership with Suzuki and both companies share quite a few vehicles between themselves under a badge-engineering exercise. In Toyota’s portfolio, we have badge-engineered vehicles like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion and Glanza.

These four vehicles have received a price hike for the month of February 2026 with a maximum increment of Rs 21,000. The company has not revealed a reason for this price hike, but higher input costs of raw materials and increased production costs could be some of the reasons. Let’s take a closer look and see what’s what.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder – Hike Up To Rs 21k

For the month of February 2026, Toyota has given four of its vehicles a price hike of up to Rs 21,000. The max price hike is Rs 21,000, seen with Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In percentage terms, Hyryder got a price hike of up to Rs 1.40%. Hyryder and its badge-engineered counterpart, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, are serious contenders in the 4.2m to 4.4m SUV space.

Urban Cruiser Taisor – Hike Up To Rs 16.4k

The second highest price hike is with Urban Cruiser Taisor. With around Rs 16,400 price hike in the month of February 2026, Taisor has gotten pricier by up to 1.88%, when compared to pre-hike prices. It is a badge-engineered version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and both of them compete in the sub 4m SUV space.

Glanza – Hike Up To Rs 15.8k

Globally, Toyota has a multitude of popular hatchbacks, but there is only one in India. It is the Glanza, which has received a price hike of up to Rs 15,800 in February 2026, which amounts to 1.98%. It is currently the most affordable Toyota offering in India and is a badge-engineered version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback.

Rumion – Hike Up To Rs 6.8k

With Innova being the most notable MPV brand in India, Toyota needed something more affordable to be positioned below Innova. This is where Rumion fits in, which gets the least price hike in February 2026 when compared to afford-mentioned Toyota offerings at up to Rs 6,800 which amounts to around 0.59%. It is a badge engineered version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

