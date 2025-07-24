Toyota Price Hike July 2025 Up To Rs 26k – Innova Crysta, Rumion, Taisor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has incorporated a price hike to some of its vehicles for the month of July 2025. The company has not mentioned any specific reasons for this price hike, but rising input costs is likely to be the reason behind this move. Vehicles affected by this price hike for July 2025 include Urban Cruiser Taisor, Innova Crysta and Rumion.

Not all vehicles get the same price hike. This increment in Ex-sh prices seems to be concurrent with vehicle’s size and status. In this sense, price hike is sort of proportional to the premiumness of vehicles affected by this revised pricing. Max price hike implemented by Toyota is Rs 26,000 for the month of July 2025.

Urban Cruiser Taisor

A badge engineered version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Urban Cruiser Taisor is Toyota’s most affordable crossover / SUV on sale in India. It slots above Glanza and below Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the company’s lineup. For July 2025, Toyota has hiked the prices of Taisor by Rs 2,500 on its Ex-sh prices.

This Rs 2,500 price hike (Ex-sh), is uniform across Urban Cruiser Taisor’s variant lineup across both Petrol only and Petrol + CNG engine equipped variants from E, S, S Plus, G and V trim levels. Post this price hike, revised prices of Urban Cruiser Taisor start from Rs 7.77 lakh (Ex-sh) and go till Rs 13.07 lakh (Ex-sh).

Rumion

Toyota Rumion is a badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and it acts as Toyota’s most affordable MPV. It slots below Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross in Toyota’s MPV lineup. Rumion is offered in S, G and V trim levels with both Petrol only and Petrol + CNG engine equipped variants.

All variants of Toyota Rumion get a uniform price hike of Rs 12,500 on their Ex-sh prices. Post this price hike for July 2025, Toyota Rumion range starts from Rs 10.66 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 13.95 lakh (Ex-sh).

Innova Crysta

The highest price hike of Rs 26,000 mentioned above, is employed with Toyota Innova Crysta for the month of July 2025. This Rs 26,000 price hike is uniform across all VX and ZX trim levels including both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations. With this price hike, Innova Crysta pricing starts from Rs 19.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 27.08 lakh (Ex-sh).