Toyota Fortuner, Innova Prices July 2022 – Up To Rs 1.14 L Hike

The ongoing global inflation has been impacting everything, from the cost of essentials to your preferred car model

Car manufacturers in India too have been undertaking constant price hikes, majorly to pass on rising input costs to end consumers. OEMs are in a position to pass on the price hikes as there has been an insane demand for new cars.

Across OEMs, most models are demanding a long waiting period, which clearly gives the confidence to car makers to undertake price hikes. Toyota India has yet again announced a price hike on some of its key models. Most price hikes are in the range of 1-4%. Let’s have a look at model wise price increments.

Toyota Glanza Prices July 2022

Toyota’s entry level model in its lineup happens to be the Glanza, which has received a price hike of around 2%, across its range. E – MT trim, which used to cost INR 6.39 lakhs earlier now has received a price hike of INR 14K. This has resulted in a 2.19% price hike and has resulted in its new ex-showroom pricing moving to INR 6.53 lakhs.

Other trims like S MT and S AMT have also received a price hike of INR 14K. The G MT and G AMT have seen their prices go up by INR 17K. Glanza’s top-end trims, V MT and V AMT have received the steepest price hike of INR 22K, which roughly translates into around 2.35% price increase.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Prices July 2022

Urban Cruiser , which is a Toyota badged Brezza, has witnessed a price hike of INR 15K, across its range, except on the Premium MT trim. Overall, the price hike has been around 1.5%, for the majority of its trims.

Interestingly, despite the introduction of the 2022 Brezza, we haven’t seen an updated Urban Cruiser till now. Once Toyota plans to update the Urban Cruiser, it would be fair to expect Toyota to further undertake another round of price increase to justify the updates.

Toyota Innova Prices July 2022

Innova Crysta, one of the best selling pure Toyota models too has undergone a price hike. Interestingly, Toyota hasn’t increased prices for Innova’s petrol line-up. However, as far as its diesel range is concerned, the model has received a price hike of 1-4%, varying from trim to trim.

Trims like GX AT 7 Seater, GX AT 8 Seater and ZX AT 7 Seater have seen a massive price increase of INR 86K. Other trim models (all of them MT), have seen a constant price increase of INR 27K.

Toyota Fortuner Prices July 2022

Toyota’s most loved SUV, the Fortuner too has seen price increase across its range. Petrol models have seen a price hike of INR 61K, while diesel trims have seen price hikes of up to INR 1.14 lakhs. Broadly, price hike for Fortuner has been around 2%, across its range.

For reference, top of the line trim, GR Sport 4×4 AT Diesel, which used to cost INR 48.43 lakhs now costs INR 49.57 lakhs (ex-showroom). Interestingly, models like Hilux, Camry and Vellfire haven’t received any price hikes so far.

With the ongoing craze for new cars, it doesn’t seem that the price hikes will dampen the customer sentiments. Clearly, it is a great time for OEMs to churn out better profits while the frenzy lasts.