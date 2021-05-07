Toyota Raize Compact SUV Gets New GR Sport Trim In Indonesia

Toyota Raize is underpinned by Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform which also underpins Daihatsu Rocky

Just a few days ago, Toyota launched its compact crossover Raize in Indonesia and now the Japanese carmaker has expanded the lineup by adding a new sportier iteration called GR Sport. This variant comes with sportier cosmetics in comparison to the regular model and sits at the top of the Raize lineup.

Exterior Styling

In this top-of-the-line trim, the SUV flaunts an eye-grabbing design with rugged and sporty styling elements. This includes a pair of sleek headlights, a blacked-out grille and a muscular bonnet. On its side profile, it sports blacked-out A and B-pillars along with other all-black elements such as side steppers, indicator-mounted ORVMs, wheel arches and designer alloy wheels.

Move towards the rear and one notices wrap-around taillights with black inserts, a window wiper, two blacked-out elements on the bumper on both sides and a shark fin antenna. The dual-tone colour scheme with an all-black roof surely amplifies its sporty appeal. Other highlights exclusive to the GR Sport trim include a blacked-out bonnet line, black skid plates on front and rear bumpers, black side skirts and black inserts on rear reflectors.

Features on offer

As far as features are concerned, it is offered with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and paddle shifters.

In terms of safety, the top-spec GR Sport variant offers six airbags and Toyota Safety Sense that comprises driver aids such as pedal misoperation control, lane departure assist with steering control, front departure alert, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. On the exterior, it also comes with sequential turn signals, LED DRLs, adaptive headlamps and more.

Powertrain Specs

Under its hood, Raize GR Sport is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which produces 97 bhp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 140 Nm at 2,400-4,000rpm. This motor is exclusively coupled with a CVT automatic gearbox.

In other variants, it is also offered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated unit that produces 87 bhp at 6000rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,500rpm. This mill is offered with a 5-speed gearbox as well.

For the uninitiated, Raize is based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform which essentially is a low-cost version of the TNGA platform. This architecture also underpins Daihatsu Rocky. This SUV is unlikely to make it to the Indian market. Instead, Toyota is currently developing a C-segment mid-size SUV in partnership with Maruti Suzuki which will be based out on the same platform.