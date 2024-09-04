Toyota Raize Sub 4m SUV Disappoints In Latin NCAP Tests With 1 Star Rating

Depending on the market, the DNGA platform based Daihatsu Rocky is rebadged and sold as Toyota Raize, Subaru Rex and Perodua Ativa

In a rather interesting turn of events, Toyota Raize, a rebadged version of Daihatsu Rocky, has just been subjected to Latin NCAP crash tests. The result proved to be a disadvantage in Toyota’s portfolio as subjected vehicle only scored 1 Star in Latin NCAP testing. Let’s break down the numbers and see the analytics.

Toyota Raize Latin NCAP

In Japan, ASEAN nations and Latin nations, Daihatsu Rocky is an important vehicle. We say this because there have been multiple re-badged versions of Daihatsu sold under other brands. Apart from being sold as Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky is also sold as Perodua Ativa and Subaru Rex.

The Toyota Raize subjected to Latin NCAP testing is made in Indonesia for Latin America. It is advertised as a 5-Door SUV and the crash test vehicle weighed 1,232 kg. Tested vehicle had 2 airbags as standard, along with seat belt pre-tensioner and load limiter. Seatbelt reminders were standard too, along with rear ISOFIX seats.

Adult occupant testing yielded just 16.22 points which turns out to be 40.54%. 11.6 points were scored in frontal off-set deformable barrier, 1.62 points in whiplash rear impact, 7 points in side movable deformable barrier test and the side pole impact test was not conducted at all.

Child occupant protection yielded more points than adult protection. Toyota Raize Latin NCAP results registered 35.07 points garnered in child occupant safety which turns out to be 71.57%. Where pedestrian protection is concerned, car meets UN127 regulation and got 28.17 points, which is 58.70%.

Made in Indonesia Toyota Raize for Latin market scored 25 points in safety assist tests with 58.14%. Because ADAS is not offered as standard fitment across the variant range, Latin NCAP did not test Toyota Raize’s active safety features like AEB, lane support, blind spot detection, road edge detection and others.

Comments by Latin NCAP

According to Latin NCAP, Toyota Raize offered good protection to the driver and passenger head and neck. While driver’s chest protection was only marginal and passenger’s chest protection was adequate. There was marginal protection to driver’s knees as there was a possibility of them impacting dangerous structures behind the fascia. Passenger knees, driver and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.

Notably, Toyota Raize’s footwell area was rated as stable. However, Raize disappoints when it comes to the body integrity. Latin NCAP declared bodyshell as unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings. In side impact tests, Toyota Raize showed good protection for head, abdomen and pelvis and chest protection was only marginal.