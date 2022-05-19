Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV Spied Testing In Pune – Launch Soon?

RAV4 Hybrid will help Toyota assess market response for such products in the Indian market

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV is expected to be imported in India as completely built units (CBU). Due to this, the SUV’s price will be on the higher side, probably more than Rs 50 lakh. It won’t have any direct rivals and will be targeted at a niche customer base. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Piyush Awati.

RAV4 Hybrid launch in India via CBU route could be on an experimental basis to evaluate demand and market feedback. If things turn out positive, Toyota can consider taking the CKD (completely knocked down) route for RAV4 Hybrid and other such products for the Indian market.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid design

RAV4 has a distinctive look and feel, as compared to other SUVs plying on Indian roads. It makes a strong road presence with its angular styling, sharp cuts and creases, prominent front grille, large air dam housing, wide body cladding, shark fin antenna, edgy tail lamps, and large rear bumper. RAV4 could appeal to folks who want their rides to stand out in the crowd.

Toyota RAV4 hybrid can easily navigate through city traffic conditions, as it does not come across as a large SUV. It measures 4,600 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, 1,685 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. The SUV is currently in its fifth generation and utilizes Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

On the inside, RAV4 is designed for optimal comfort and convenience. International-spec RAV4 comes with features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, keyless entry, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated / heated front seats, dual zone climate control with rear vents, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, digital rear-view mirror, USB ports, and 12v power outlet.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid powertrain

The hybrid powertrain on-board RAV4 comprises a 2.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and an electric motor. The latter powers the rear wheels, in effect, creating an e4WD. The powertrain has a CVT transmission and it generates 218 hp of combined power output.

Talking about safety, RAV4 hybrid is equipped with eight airbags, vehicle stability control, bird’s eye view camera with perimeter scan, front and rear parking assist with automated braking, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, lane tracing assist, and road sign assist.

As RAV4 Hybrid will be imported in India as CBU, it will pack in several of the advanced features available in international markets. In addition to this, Toyota is also working on launching a new hybrid SUV codenamed D22. That will be locally made at the company plant near Bangalore. This will rival the likes of Creta / Seltos and launch is expected by Diwali 2022.