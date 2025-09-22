Toyota Rumion Now Equipped with 6 Airbags Standard Across All Variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced an upgrade to the safety package of its Rumion MPV, making six airbags standard across all variants. This step aligns with the company’s focus on enhancing passenger protection and providing added assurance to families.

Safety Updates

Every variant of the Toyota Rumion will now include dual front, side, and curtain shield airbags. With this update, the model offers broader occupant protection in various driving situations. In addition, the top V grade now comes with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to help drivers maintain optimal tyre pressure, contributing to both safety and efficiency.

Positioned as a practical 7-seater family vehicle, the Rumion blends functionality with a modern design. Features such as a chrome grille, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels give it a contemporary look. Inside, it offers a dual-tone cabin, flexible seating with 60:40 split 2nd row and reclining 3rd row, dedicated AC vents for rear passengers, and ample luggage capacity.

Technology and Connectivity

The Rumion comes equipped with Toyota i-Connect, supporting smartwatch connectivity, remote functions, climate control, and voice assistance. The infotainment system includes a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by an Arkamys Surround Sense* audio setup.

Under the hood, the Rumion is powered by a 1.5L K-Series engine, available with NeoDrive (Petrol) and E-CNG options. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Fuel economy figures stand at 20.51 km/l (MT, Petrol) and 26.11 km/kg (CNG).

Variant-wise Prices (Ex-Showroom)

1. Rumion S MT Petrol – Rs. 10.44 lakh

2. Rumion S CNG – Rs. 11.36 lakh

3. Rumion G MT Petrol – Rs. 11.56 lakh

4. Rumion S AT Petrol – Rs. 11.89 lakh

5. Rumion V MT Petrol – Rs. 12.27 lakh

6. Rumion G AT Petrol – Rs. 12.91 lakh

7. Rumion V AT Petrol – Rs. 13.62 lakh

The Rumion is backed by a standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty, extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km. Toyota also offers Express Maintenance services and 24×7 roadside assistance.