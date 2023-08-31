Toyota Rumion Top Variant Walkaround – Arrives At Dealer Showroom

Bookings for new Toyota Rumion are expected to commence soon. It is being built and will be supplied to Toyota by Maruti Suzuki

Toyota has launched the new Rumion, a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Priced in the range of Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh, ex-sh, Rumion is presented in 3 variant options of S, G and V. All are powered by the same 1.5 liter petrol engine delivering 104 PS power and 138 Nm torque.

Toyota Rumion Top Variant Walkaorund

First units of the new Toyota Rumion have now arrived at the dealer showrooms. Hat tip to The Car Show for sharing this exclusive video walkaround of Rumion. The variant showcased here is the top of the line V automatic, which is priced at Rs 13.68 lakh, ex-sh.

When compared to the Maruti Ertiga, Rumion gets a new bumper design with new fog lamp surrounds, a revised front grille and dual tone alloy wheels. It sports new LED tail lamps with back door chrome garnish.

Interiors feature some changes over the Ertiga. Unlike the Ertiga which gets a beige coloured cabin, the Rumion is in an all-black colour scheme with dual-tone seat upholstery. It gets a height adjustable driver seat, split fold 2nd and 3rd row seats thereby allowing for ample luggage space.

This 7 seater MPV sports technology via Toyota i-Connect and smartphone and smartwatch connectivity. It also gets a large 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio with wireless android auto, apple car play and Arkamys Surround Sense, Hey Siri Compatibility and Toyota I-connect with 55+ features.

Steering mounted controls, front auto AC controls, roof mounted AC for second row passengers, flexible seating options and a large boot are also seen on the new Rumion. The boot space is 209 liters with all three rows of seats up. This can be expanded to 550 liters with 3rd row seats folded and upto 803 liters with 2nd row seats folded.

Toyota Rumion is positioned on a Heartect platform. Safety is via dual front and front seat side airbags, high speed alert, engine immobilizer, front seat belts with pretensioners, ESP and ABS and EBD. Vehicle safety and stability is also managed via auto collision notification, tow alert, find-my-car and Service connect that monitors vehicle health and updates the user on malfunction.

Toyota Rumion – Engine Performance and Fuel Efficiency

Toyota Rumion is powered by the K-Series 1.5 liter petrol engine. It gets Integrated Starter Generator technology along with e-CNG technology. It is capable of 104 PS power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm in petrol guise. For CNG, power and torque figures stand at 88 PS at 5,500 rpm and 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm respectively.

Transmission option includes 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission. Fuel efficiency is at 20.51 km/l for the petrol variant going up to 26.11 km/kg in CNG. The company is offering a 3 years / 1 lakh km standard warranty along with extended 5 years / 2,20,000 km warranty with the Rumion.