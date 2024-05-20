Toyota Sales April 2024 YoY vs MoM – Glanza, Hycross, Hyryder, Innova, Fortuner

Toyota’s Glanza, Hycross, HyRyder were the highest in demand, currently commanding a combined 63.68% share

Toyota sales in April 2024 stood at 18,700 units. This was a double digit 32.04% YoY growth from 14,162 units sold in April 2023 while MoM sales dipped by 25.55% from 25,119 units sold in March 2024. With a current lineup that includes 11 cars in 5 body styles of hatchback, sedan, SUV, MUV and Pickup, Toyota has seen strong demand for models such as the Glanza, Hycross, HyRyder and Crysta. The Rumion MPV, a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, also brought in some good numbers for the company.

Toyota YoY Sales April 2024

Toyota sales which grew by 32.04% on a YoY basis to 18,700 units had the Glanza at the top of the list with 4,380 unit sales in the past month. This was a 19.90% YoY growth over 3,653 units sold in April 2023 to command a 23.42% share.

It was triple digit growth for the Toyota Hycross, sales of which improved by 104.11% on a YoY basis to 4,276 units to command a 22.87% share. It was followed by the HyRyder which has also seen outstanding sales growth by 24.41% to 3,252 units in the past month from 2,616 units sold in April 2023. These three stalwarts together commanded a 63.68% share in the company portfolio.

Lower down the order was the Crysta with 2,827 unit sales and a 3.10% YoY growth while Fortuner sales dipped by 9.81% to 2,325 units in the past month from 2,578 units sold in April 2023. The new Rumion added 1,192 units to company sales while Hilux sales dipped by 1.86% to 264 units. Camry has posted a massive 184.58% YoY growth to 179 units while Vellfire sales dipped by 96.58% to just 5 units sold in April 2024.

Toyota MoM Sales April 2024

On a MoM basis, Toyota has posted a 25.55% de-growth as company sales had stood at 25,119 units in March 2024. Every model on the company list has seen lower sales except for the Glanza and Rumion. Toyota Glanza shot past the Hycross and HyRyder on a MoM basis to No. 1 spot as sales improved by 1.41% from 4,319 units sold in March 2024.

Hycross and HyRyder, which had held positions of No. 1 and No. 2 in March 2024, saw sales dip significantly by 31.30% and 45.48% respectively. Toyota Crysta and Fortuner also experienced a MoM de-growth of 23.10% and 35.79% respectively.

Toyota Rumion, launched late last year has appealed to buyers in the country. It has been welcomed as a versatile family car with flexible seating, enhanced luggage space, advanced safety features and a high level of fuel efficiency. Its sales improved by 73.26% on a MoM basis to 1,192 units from just 688 units sold in March 2024. Lower down the list, Hilux (264 units), Camry (179 units) and Vellfire (5 units) each posted massive MoM de-growth.

Sales could see an upward spiral in the coming months with the recently launched Urban Cruiser Taisor priced from Rs 7.73 lakh (ex.sh). It is set to offer serious competition to the other sub-4 meter SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.