Toyota Sales Aug 2022 – Innova Petrol Limited Edition Launch Soon

Toyota India sales for August 2022 reported at just below 15k units at YoY sales growth of 17.12 percent

Toyota India has an eventful month ahead. All eyes now are on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder launch, the auto manufacturer’s B SUV segment self- charging hybrid electric offering. The ongoing festive season proves to be momentous for manufacturers each year with customers timing their new car purchases to coincide.

Toyota is hopeful the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and upcoming Limited Edition Crysta Petrol will further its sales prowess. Toyota has stopped accepting new bookings for Innova Diesel variants. Expected sales should keep TKM busy in the next few months, and continue to boost its YTD sales. Sales trends ensure that the ongoing year is turning into a busy business year.

Toyota India Sales Aug 2022

TKM reports wholesales for August 2022 at 14,959 units. YoY sales growth stood at 17.12 percent, up from 12,272 units. Volume growth was pegged at just below 2.2k units. Contributing to Toyota’s sales in India are – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Hilux, Camry and Vellfire.

YTD FY23 sales are up 68 percent in the last 5 months. During this period, Toyota India reported its highest ever sales here in July 2022 at 19,693 units. As such, even solid sales of 15k units last month pales in comparison. MoM sales fell by 24 percent at volume loss of 4,734 units.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Last month our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments. The cool new Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders.”

“Toyota’s luxurious yet sustainable offering in the premium MPV segment, the Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120%. Similarly, the Camry Hybrid has garnered very encouraging customer orders last month.”

Toyota Hyryder production

Hyryder is important for Toyota for multiple reasons. For one it’s a hybrid. And for the first time since the manufacturer’s association with Maruti Suzuki, the company is charged with manufacturing them. Until date, MSIL was responsible for the manufacturing of shared cars – Baleno / Glanza and Brezza / Urban Cruiser. Toyota’s production line will be put through the paces with the responsibility of Hyryder and Grand Vitara production.

TKM Bidadi facility has 2 production plants, and an installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units. For now, Toyota Innova diesel variant has been temporarily discontinued owing to high demand. Demand led to increased waiting and delivery time. TKM is making efforts to honour bookings already made.