Toyota Sales Breakup Apr 2022 – Innova, Fortuner, Hilux, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota reports a 57 percent YoY growth in April 2022 while MoM sales dip 12 percent

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has recorded sales of 15,085 units in April 2022. This was a 57 percent YoY growth over 9,621 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 12 percent from 17,130 units sold in March 2022.

Toyota once again saw its Innova Crysta at No. 1 in monthly sales, with 6,351 units. This was a 76 percent YoY growth over 3,600 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 20 percent from 7,917 units sold in March 2022. Toyota gears up to launch new-gen Innova MPV in India and it was recently spied on test close to the company plant in Bangalore. The company has also trade marked the Innova Hycross which could be used for the new Innova Hybrid planned for launch in early 2023.

Toyota Sales Breakup Apr 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser was the next best-selling model in the company lineup in April 2022. Its sales stood at 3,524 units, up 67 percent YoY as against 2,115 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also increased 14 percent over 3,079 units sold in March 2022.

Following the launch of the new Glanza, Toyota plans to launch 3 more models in India by the end of this year. These will include the new Urban Cruiser which will be launched after the 2022 Maruti Brezza, a new Land Cruiser LC300 and mid-size SUV that currently goes by the name D22.

Toyota Glanza and Fortuner posted increased YoY sales at 2,646 units and 2,022 units respectively in April 2022. This was a YoY increase of 21 percent and 43 percent over 2,182 units and 1,414 units sold correspondingly in April 2021. MoM sales however, dropped 11 percent for the Glanza from 2,987 units sold in March 2022 while Fortuner MoM sales fell 32 percent over 2,984 units sold in March 2022.

Toyota Sales April 2022 – Hilux, Camry, Vellfire

Toyota Hilux sales which had stood at just 43 units in March 2022 increased 616 percent to 308 units in the past month. The Hilux pick-up truck, which arrived at company dealerships over a month ago, has seen its first unit delivered to a customer in India. This 4×4 pick up vehicle is powered by a 2.8 liter, 4 cylinder turbo-diesel engine that makes 201 hp power and 420 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission, and 500 Nm torque with the 6 speed automatic trim. It competes exclusively with the Isuzu V-Cross in its segment.

Toyota Camry and Vellfire completed this list with sales of 129 and 105 units respectively. Camry sales increased 8 percent MoM from 120 units sold in March 2022 while Vellfire saw a 320 percent YoY growth over 25 units sold in April 2021.

Toyota had announced a hike in prices in April 2022 for its premium offering Fortuner and Innova Crysta. Fortuner 4×2 sees prices increased by Rs 40,000. The 4×4 trims are now higher by Rs 75,000 while the top of the line Legender gets the maximum price hike by Rs 1.20 lakh. Toyota Fortuner is now priced from Rs 31.39 lakh to Rs 43.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The Innova Crysta has also seen a price hike last month by Rs 36,000-Rs 56,000 depending on variant and is priced between Rs 16.89 lakh and Rs 25.32 lakh (ex-showroom).