Toyota Sales Breakup April 2023 – Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, HyRyder, Vellfire

Toyota sales dipped both on YoY and MoM basis in April 2023 with all models except Glanza and Hilux noting positive MoM sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) India, was the 6th best-selling OEM in April 2023. Sales however, were lackluster with both YoY and MoM decline taking market share to 4.3 percent from 5.1 percent held in April 2022, a difference of 0.9 percent YoY.

Toyota sales in the past month dipped 6 percent YoY to 14,162 units in April 2023, down from 15,085 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales suffered a 24 percent de-growth as against 18,670 units sold in March 2023. Toyota had undertaken a week-long maintenance shutdown during the period April 24 to April 28, 2023, for upkeep of machinery and equipment.

Toyota Sales Breakup – April 2023

Toyota Innova Crysta + Hycross was the best-selling vehicle from the company in Apr 2023 despite a YoY and MoM decline in sales. Sales stood at 4,837 units in the past month, down 24 percent over 6,351 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales fell by 40 percent as against 8,075 units sold in March 2023. At No. 2 was Toyota Glanza with 3,653 units sold in April 2023, up 38 percent from 2,646 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also ended positively with a 9 percent growth from 3,365 units sold in March 2023.

Toyota Hyryder sales stood at 2,616 units in the past month. This was a 25 percent MoM decline from 3,474 units sold in March 2023. The Hyryder, a relatively late entrant to the segment, was also the 4th best-selling compact SUV in the past month after the Creta, Grand Vitara and Seltos.

Sales improved YoY for Toyota Fortuner by 27 percent to 2,578 units in April 2023, up from 2,022 units sold in April 2022. However, MoM sales dipped by 17 percent from 3,108 units sold in March 2023. Toyota is set to increase production of both the Fortuner and Innova Hycross from this month so as to bring down waiting period which currently ranges from 3-18 months depending on variant.

Toyota Hilux, Vellfire, Camry

Lower down the sales list was the Toyota Hilux. Sales fell 13 percent YoY to 269 units, down from 308 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales however improved by 21 percent from 223 units sold in March 2023. Vellfire sales on the other hand improved YoY by 39 percent to 146 units from 105 units sold in April 2022 but also dipped 39 percent on MoM basis over 239 units sold in March 2023.

Toyota has been recording diminishing sales of the Camry which fell to 63 units in April 2023 down 51 percent from 129 units sold in April 2022 while MoM sales dipped 36 percent from 98 units sold in March 2023. Land Cruiser LC300 sales had stood at 88 units in March 2023 but were down to 0 units in the past month along with the Urban Cruiser.

From 1st May 2023, the company has hiked prices across range by Rs 46,000. The Innova Hycross gets a price hike of Rs 27,000 across all variants while the Camry receive the highest price hike of Rs. 46,000. It now costs Rs. 46,17,000 (ex-showroom).