Toyota Sales Breakup April 2025 – HyRyder, Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, Taisor

In April 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motor witnessed healthy growth, with sales at 24,833 units, an improvement of 32.78% when compared to sales in the same month last year

Toyota Kirloskar Motors reported strong year-on-year (YoY) performance through April 2025. A balanced portfolio that appeals to a broader range of Indian consumers, along with the recently updated Urban Cruiser HyRyder paved the way for this positive market response. The 2025 Toyota HyRyder received tech updates, along with some added safety equipment.

Toyota Sales April 2025 – YoY Comparison

Toyota sales in April 2025 stood at 24,833 units. This was a 32.80% YoY growth from 18,700 unit sales from April 2024. This marked a healthy 6,133 unit volume growth. Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, a popular offering in the compact SUV segment, topped the sales list in April 2025 with 4,642 unit sales. This was a 42.74% YoY growth from 3,252 unit sales of April 2024 with the HyRyder commanding an 18.69% share in the company portfolio. The Hycross came in next at No. 2 with 4,494 unit sales, a 5.10% YoY growth from 4,276 units sold in the same month last year.

Toyota Glanza, a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, witnessed a dip in demand by 5.66% to 4,132 units, a 248 unit volume decline from 4,380 unit sales of April 2024. Positive demand was seen for both Innova Crysta and Fortuner which continued to contribute efficiently to Toyota’s sales. Crysta sales improved by 13.37% to 3,205 units in April 2025 from 2,827 units while Fortuner sales were up 24.90% to 2,904 units.

Toyota Rumion, based on the Maruti Ertiga MPV, has experienced impressive YoY growth with demand up 106.54% to 2,462 units last month. This was a marked improvement over 1,192 unit sales of April 2024. The relatively new Taisor too contributed 2,421 units to total sales last month. Additionally, the Hilux and Camry both saw increased demand, with sales rising by 30.68% and 16.20%, respectively, resulting in 345 units for Hilux and 208 for Camry. However, it is worth mentioning that it was the Vellfire that saw a massive 300% YoY growth to 20 units sold last month from just 5 unit sales of April 2024.

Toyota Sales April 2025 – MoM Comparison

While Toyota has posted positive YoY growth, its MoM performance fell by 12.48% from 28,373 units sold in March 2025. This related to a 3,540 unit volume decline. Most models in the company portfolio showing a lower sales trend.

Toyota HyRyder saw a 12.18% de-growth from 5,286 unit sales while Hycross sales fell by 37.21% over 7,157 unit sales experienced in March 2025. On the other hand, Toyota Glanza and Crysta have both reported improved demand. Glanza’s MoM sales went up by 18.02% to 4,132 units from 3,501 unit sales while Crysta sales grew by 18.75% from 2,699 units sold in March 2025 to 3,205 units last month.

Fortuner suffered a 14.39% decline to 2,904 units from 3,392 units MoM while Rumion sales went up by 37.31% from 1,793 units to 2,462 units on a MoM basis. Both Taisor and Hilux saw significant sales decreases. Taisor registered a 30.19% MoM decline while Hilux sales were down by 34.66%. Camry sales improved marginally by 2.46% to 208 units from 203 units sold in March 2025 while Vellfire sales fell to 20 units which was a 94.22% MoM degrowth over 346 unit sales of the previous month.