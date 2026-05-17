Toyota Sales Breakup April 2026 – Hyryder, Hycross, Crysta, Glanza, Rumion, Taisor, Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total domestic sales of 30,159 units in April 2026, registering a healthy 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 24,833 units sold in April 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined by 14.19% from 35,145 units sold in March 2026. The strong yearly growth was primarily driven by robust demand for Toyota’s SUV and MPV lineup, especially the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta.

Toyota Sales Breakup April 2026

Toyota Hyryder emerged as the company’s best-selling model in April 2026 with 9,115 units sold. Sales nearly doubled with a massive 96.36% YoY growth over 4,642 units sold in April 2025. However, MoM sales declined by 10.69% when compared to 10,206 units sold in March 2026.

The Innova Hycross continued to witness strong demand with 5,602 units sold last month. It posted a healthy 24.66% YoY growth over 4,494 units sold a year ago. MoM sales, however, fell sharply by 28.31%. Toyota Innova Crysta registered 4,028 unit sales in April 2026, marking a 25.68% YoY growth and an impressive 73.70% MoM increase. The continued popularity of the diesel MPV among fleet operators and private buyers alike has helped Crysta maintain steady momentum.

Glanza, Fortuner See Decline

Toyota Glanza reported 3,360 unit sales last month, witnessing an 18.68% YoY decline. MoM sales too slipped marginally by 3.17%. Rumion MPV posted 2,585 unit sales with a 5% YoY growth, although MoM sales declined by 33.58%. Toyota Taisor continued to contribute healthy numbers with 2,550 units sold in April 2026. Sales improved by 5.33% YoY, though MoM sales dropped by 9.41%.

Fortuner sales stood at 2,253 units, witnessing a significant 22.42% YoY decline and a sharp 40.63% drop over March 2026. Hilux pickup sales too remained relatively low at 304 units. In the premium segment, Toyota Camry recorded 199 units while Vellfire luxury MPV saw strong growth with 118 units sold, up 490% YoY. Toyota LC300 sales increased to 45 units, registering a 400% YoY growth, albeit on a smaller base.

New Products Incoming

Toyota is expected to further strengthen its India lineup over the next two years with multiple new launches planned. Next launch from Toyota India is expected to be the Ebella electric SUV. Future plans also include new gen Fortuner, Hilux and an all new SUV, likely to be the FJ Cruiser. Toyota announced new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra recently, that will start production of a new SUV in first half of 2029.

Toyota is also aggressively expanding hybrid offerings in India as consumer demand for fuel-efficient SUVs and MPVs continues to grow. Strong hybrid models like Hyryder and Hycross have already emerged among the company’s strongest volume drivers.