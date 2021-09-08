Toyota Sales Breakup Aug 2021 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota was the 6th best-selling automaker in India in the past month reporting a 17.7 percent YoY growth

Toyota India having revealed their monthly sales for August 2021 shows that the company has performed well in the past month with a 130 percent YoY increase in sales. Sales which had stood at 5,555 units in August 2020 increased to 12,772 units in the past month.

However, when compared to 13,103 units sold in July 2021, this was a 3 percent MoM decline. Like every other automaker in India, Toyota continues to battle shortage in semi-conductor supplies which could cause some delays in delivery.

Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser and Fortuner

The best-selling model in the company lineup was the Innova Crysta with 5,755 units sold last month. Sales figures for August 2020 had stood at 2,943 units, relating to a 96 percent growth. MoM sales however, dipped 6 percent over 6,093 units sold in July 2021.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, a 5 seater compact SUV and a re-badged Maruti Vitara Brezza saw sales to the extent of 2,654 units in August 2021. This was a MoM increase of 8 percent over 2,448 units sold in July 2021.

Fortuner sales on the other hand noted significant increase in demand both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. YoY sales increased 226 percent to 2,387 units, up from 733 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales also saw some increase at 33 percent over 1,789 units sold in July 2021. Toyota Innova and Fortuner also featured at Nos. 3 and 8 respectively on the list of best-selling 7 seater cars in India in August 2021.

Sustained Sales of Glanza and Vellfire

Toyota Glanza, another rebadged vehicle from Maruti Suzuki, has also added significant numbers to August 2021 sales. Glanza sales stood at 1,832 units in August 2021, up 29 percent as against 1,418 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales however, dipped 31 percent as against 2,636 units sold in July 2021.

Toyota Camry added 87 units to August 2021 sales, up 1143 percent over 7 units sold in August 2020 but reported a MoM de-growth over 101 units sold in July 2021. Sales of the 7 seater MUV, Toyota Vellfire stood at 54 units in the past month, up 238 percent over 16 units sold in August 2020. It was also a 74 percent growth MoM over 31 units sold in July 2021.

In August 2021, Toyota introduced a ‘Virtual Showroom’ to enhance customer experience particularly under the present pandemic situation in the country. The company strives to delivery outstanding customer experience across all touch points and allow buyers to have access to their favorite Toyota models via the online buying experience. This virtual showroom can be accessed by buyers via smartphone, laptop, tablet, or desktop by simply logging in to TKM’s website.