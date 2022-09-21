Toyota Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Innova Crysta saw the highest sales in the company portfolio in August 2022 with 6,036 units sold during the month

Toyota Kirloskar Motors was the 6th best-selling automaker in India in August 2022. It commanded a market share of 4.6 percent, down 0.3 percent when compared to 4.9 percent held in August 2021.

Total sales stood at 14,959 units in August 2022, up 17 percent over 12,769 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 24 percent when compared to 19,693 units sold in July 2022. Toyota has the Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Hilux, Camry and Vellfire in its lineup.

Toyota Innova Crysta at No. 1

Innova Crysta was the most sold model in August 2022 with sales of 6,036 units, up 5 percent when compared to 5,755 units sold in August 2021. It was a 13 percent YoY de-growth as against 6,900 units sold in July 2022. Toyota has launched the Limited Edition of Innova Crysta petrol. The petrol, manual variant is priced at Rs 17.45 lakh while the petrol, automatic is priced at Rs 19.02 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Next up was the Toyota Urban Cruiser of which the company sold 3,131 units in August 2022, up 18 percent from 2,654 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 53 percent from 6,724 units sold in July 2022. Earlier this month, Toyota introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the SUV space that sees it competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Toyota sales in August 2022 also included the Glanza which has posted a YoY and MoM sales growth. Sales stood at 3,011 units in August 2022, up 64 percent from 1,832 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales improved by 2 percent from 2,960 units sold in July 2022. Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno which is priced from Rs 6.4 – 9.7 lakhs (Ex-Showroom).

At No. 4 on the list was Toyota Fortuner of which sales increased YoY by 8 percent to 2,581 units in the past month, up from 2,387 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales dipped 14 percent from 3,000 units sold in July 2022.

Vellfire, Camry, Hilux Sales

Toyota Vellfire sales saw the most percentage increase both in terms of YoY and MoM. YoY sales increased by 119 percent to 118 units, up from 54 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales were higher by 168 percent from 44 units sold in July 2022. Sales of the Toyota Camry on the other hand, dipped YoY and MoM by 29 percent and 2 percent respectively to 62 units. The company had sold 87 units in August 2021 and 63 units in July 2022.

Toyota Hilux pick-up, launched earlier this year has seen 20 units sold in August 2022 up 900 percent MoM from just 2 units sold in July 2022. Hilux is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the IMV2 platform which also underpins the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.