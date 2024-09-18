Toyota Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – HyRyder, Innova, Glanza, Taisor, Fortuner

Toyota India Records 36.34% Growth in August 2024 – HyRyder and Hycross Lead Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported impressive sales figures for August 2024, with total sales reaching 28,589 units, marking a significant 36.34% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the 20,969 units sold in August 2023. Several models in Toyota’s lineup contributed to this growth, while a few experienced declines.

Toyota Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – HyRyder and Hycross Drive Growth

Toyota HyRyder led the sales surge, with 6,534 units sold in August 2024, representing a 58.55% YoY increase. The HyRyder added 2,413 units compared to 4,121 units sold in August 2023, capturing a 22.85% share of Toyota’s total sales for the month. Toyota Hycross also performed exceptionally well, with 5,236 units sold in August 2024, marking a 41.59% YoY growth. Hycross added 1,538 units to its tally compared to 3,698 units sold in August 2023, securing an 18.31% market share.

Toyota Glanza, despite being one of the top-selling models, saw a slight decline in sales, with 4,624 units sold in August 2024. This represented a 6.24% YoY drop, with 308 fewer units sold compared to 4,932 units in August 2023. Glanza accounted for 16.17% of Toyota’s sales. Toyota Crysta also faced a 10.39% YoY decline, selling 4,451 units in August 2024, down by 516 units from the 4,967 units sold in the same period last year. Crysta maintained a 15.57% market share, reflecting its continued demand despite the drop.

Toyota Taisor sales were at 3,213 units. Taisor captured an 11.24% share of Toyota’s total sales. The Toyota Fortuner, one of the most popular full-size SUVs in India, experienced a 17.24% YoY decline in sales. Fortuner sold 2,338 units in August 2024, down by 487 units from the 2,825 units sold in August 2023. Fortuner’s market share stood at 8.18%.

Toyota Rumion posted remarkable growth, with sales surging by 1436.61% YoY. Rumion sold 1,721 units in August 2024, a sharp increase from just 112 units in August 2023, which is when it was launched in India. Rumion contributed a 6.02% share of Toyota’s total sales.

Lifestyle and Premium Range

Toyota Hilux also recorded strong growth, with sales rising by 53.38% YoY. Hilux sold 204 units in August 2024, up by 71 units compared to 133 units sold in the previous year. Hilux accounted for 0.71% of Toyota’s total sales.

On the other hand, the Toyota Camry, a premium sedan, saw a 14.92% YoY decline, with 154 units sold in August 2024, down by 27 units from 181 units sold in August 2023. Camry’s market share stood at 0.54%.

The Toyota Vellfire, a premium MPV, made its presence felt with 114 units sold in August 2024, capturing a 0.40% share of Toyota’s total sales. This model has become an attractive option in the luxury MPV segment. Buyers in this segment will soon have an affordable alternative as Kia is getting ready to launch new Carnival.