Toyota Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Hyryder, HyCross, Glanza, Crysta, Taisor, Fortuner

Toyota has seen YoY growth but a MoM decline in August 2025 with the Hyryder and HyCross claiming top 2 spots

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported sales of 29,302 units in August 2025. This was a 2.49% YoY (Year-on-Year) growth over 28,589 units sold in August 2024, relating to a 713 unit volume increase. Sales, however, declined by 9.29% on a MoM (Month-on-Month) basis, down by 2,706 units from 29,159 unit sales of July 2025. Sales are expected to improve significantly in the months ahead, following the company’s revision of its pricing in line with the new GST 2.0 norms.

Toyota Sales August 2025

The SUV segment retained strong sales momentum, with Hyryder and HyCross taking the top two spots and both posting robust sales. Hyryder reported sales of 9,100 units, representing a 39.27% YoY growth from 6,534 units sold in August 2024, while MoM sales also rose by 3.24% from 8,814 units sold in July 2025. Hyryder now commands a strong 31.06% share of the company portfolio.

At No. 2 was HyCross, sales of which also showed improvement both on a YoY and MoM basis at 5,827 units. This was an 11.29% YoY growth from 5,236 units sold in August 2024 while it was a marginal 0.34% improvement from 5,807 unit sales of July 2025. Toyota Glanza, a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno that marks itself as a much in demand premium hatchback, accounted for 5,102 unit sales in the past month. It showed off a healthy 10.34% YoY growth from 4,624 units sold in August 2024 while sales remained stable on a MoM basis with 1.65% growth over 5,019 unit sales of July 2025.

Innova Crysta and Taisor have seen a decline in demand on a YoY basis at 3,477 units and 2,683 units respectively. However, the Crysta improved by 4.98% MoM from 3,312 unit sales of July 2025 while Taisor witnessed a marked 59.04% MoM growth from 1,687 units.

MoM Sales Weaken for Fortuner, Hilux, Camry and Vellfire

Even as Toyota Fortuner has seen a 7.27% YoY growth to 2,508 units over 2,338 units sold in August 2024, its MoM performance was in the red by 22.42% when compared to 3,233 unit sales of July 2025. Similarly, Toyota Hilux too witnessed 27.45% YoY growth at 260 units while MoM sales declined by 29.73% from 370 unit sales of July 2025. Toyota Camry also grew by 2.60% YoY to 158 units but MoM sales fell by 1.86%.

The luxurious Vellfire MPV, has seen declining demand in Indian markets as sales fell to 104 units in the past month. This was an 8.77% YoY de-growth while MoM sales dipped by 42.22%. Toyota Rumion, a rebadged MPV based on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has also not appealed to buyer in India as sales dipped to 68 units last month, a 96.05% YoY decline from 1,721 units sold in the same month last year. It also witnessed hefty MoM de-growth by 88.19% when compared to 576 units sold in July 2025.

Toyota also has the Land Cruiser LC 300 on its portfolio, launched in February 2025. Presented in two variants of ZX and GR-S, this 3 row, 7 seater high-end SUV accounted for 15 unit sales in the month of August 2025.