Toyota Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Fortuner has benefited greatly from the exit of Ford Endeavour from India – Fortuner sales grew by 212% YoY

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the 5th best-selling automaker in India, December 2021 sales grew by as much as 45 percent on a YoY basis. Sales stood at 10,833 compared to the 7,493 units sold in December 2020.

Toyota Kirloskar wholesale units also saw its market share growth at 1.5 percent to 4.3 percent in December 2021 over 2.7 percent in December 2020. MoM sales of the company dipped 17 percent over 13,002 units sold in November 2021.

Toyota Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Innova Tops

The company sales charts were led by the Innova Crysta with a 44 percent YoY increase in sales. Sales which had stood at 2,764 units in December 2020 increased to 3,989 units in the past month. It was however, a MoM de-growth by 37 percent over 6,300 units sold in November 2021.

Glanza sales in the past month stood at 2,634 units, up 25 percent over 2,102 units sold in December 2020. It was also a 38 percent MoM growth over 1,904 units sold in November 2021. In fact it was only the Glanza that showed a MoM growth while every other model saw its sales dip. The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

At No. 3 was another rebadged model, Urban Cruiser which is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza also posted a YoY growth of 34 percent to 2,359 units, up from 1,762 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales dipped 17 percent from 2,850 units sold in November 2021.

It was Toyota Fortuner that saw overwhelming demand in December 2021 to 1,827 units, up 213 percent YoY over 584 units sold in December 2020. The Fortuner, 7 seater SUV also saw its sales at 10,915 units through the past calendar year, up 18.5 percent over 9,204 units sold through CY2020.

Toyota Vellfire, Camry and Yaris

Toyota Vellfire sales increased by just 1 unit on a YoY basis. Sales which stood at 23 units in December 2021, up 5 percent over 22 units sold in December 2020 while MoM sales dipped 57 percent from 53 units sold through November 2021. Fortuner sales have gotten a push post the exit of Ford Endeavour from India.

Toyota Camry Hybrid finished ahead of the now discontinued Yaris. Sales of Camry dipped 97 percent to just 1 unit sold last month, down from 33 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also dipped 98 percent from 51 units sold in November 2021. Yaris is now discontinued and hence sales were at 0 units both in November and December 2021 even as the company had sales of 226 units in December 2020.

New Toyota Camry

The company has launched the 10 gen Camry facelift sedan in India. It is priced at Rs 41.70 lakh, up Rs 50,000 over its pre-facelifted model and bookings have opened via dealerships and the company’s online portal. The new Camry gets several feature updates and gets enhanced safety equipment among which are 9 airbags, which the company claims are the highest among the cars in the same segment.