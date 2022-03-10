Toyota Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Innova, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser, Camry

Toyota India reports steep sales decline in February 2022 as new Glanza launch nears

Toyota (TKM) saw February 2022 sales plummet. Sales fell to 8,745 units from just over 14k units a year earlier. A major contributing factor being sales of Glanza, which was reported at 0 units as the company readies for the new gen Glanza launch.

This comes close on the heels of new Baleno launch. Bookings for the same have already started, and sales begins next week. Total volume loss stood at 5,324 units following 37.84 percent decline.

Toyota Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Innova Leads

Innova Crysta sales were atop the chart at 4,318 units. YoY sales fell from 6,018 units at 28.25 percent. Volume loss stood at 1.7k units. MoM sales rose from 2,433 units. Volume gain stood at 1,885 units. It accounted for about half of total sales in Feb ’22.

Urban Cruiser sales decline was marginal at 6 percent. Sales fell to 2,387 units, down from 2,549 units at volume loss of 162 units. It contributed to over a quarter of total company sales last month. MoM sales fell by 7.84 percent at volume loss of just over 200 units. Sales fell from almost 2.6k units.

Toyota Fortuner, Camry sales Feb 2022

Fortuner sales fell to 1,848 units, down from 2,053 units. Volume loss stood at 205 units at volume decline of just under 10 percent. MoM sales more than doubled, up from 811 units. Volume gain stood at 1,037 units.

Toyota Camry sales are markedly higher at 161 units, up from 15 units a year earlier. Volume gain stood at 146 units. MoM sales improved from 141 units. Vellfire sales is reported at 31 units, down from 34 units YoY. In January 2022, Vellfire sales were reported at 6 units.

A year earlier, Toyota Glanza sales were reported at 2,743 units. In January ’22, this number stood at 1,347 units. The company has stopped Yaris sales since September 2021. A year earlier, sales were reported at 657 units. Apart from Glanza sales being limited temporarily, removing Yaris from its product portfolio has also contributed to volume loss in a small way.

New Glanza

Total MoM sales grew from 7,328 units. Volume gain stood at just over 1.4k units with growth reported at just below 20 percent. Once new Glanza is launched one can expect to see volume correction. Since the company announced its association with Suzuki, the Baleno based Glanza has helped Toyota improve on overall volumes. This was further enhanced with the launch of Vitara Brezza based Urban Cruiser.

The approach has also helped Toyota enter new segments, which in turn helps the company compete in a larger number of segments. Since launch, 66k Glanza units have been sold.