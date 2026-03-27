Toyota Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Hyryder, Hycross, Glanza, Fortuner, Taisor, Rumion, Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted total sales of 30,734 units in February 2026, registering a 16.62% YoY growth compared to 26,355 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales remained largely flat with a marginal 0.34% increase over 30,630 units sold in January 2026. The growth was largely driven by strong performance from Hyryder, along with steady contribution from Hycross and select premium models.

Toyota Sales Breakup Feb 2026

Toyota Hyryder emerged as the top-selling model for the brand, recording 9,359 units in February 2026. This marks a massive 116.94% YoY growth compared to 4,314 units sold in the same month last year. On a MoM basis, Hyryder also posted a modest 2.22% growth. The strong performance highlights growing demand for hybrid SUVs in the mid-size segment.

At No. 2, Innova Hycross registered 6,041 units, reflecting a 7.45% YoY growth. However, MoM sales declined by 5.48% from 6,391 units. Fortuner continued its consistent run with 3,076 units, posting a 6.95% YoY and 0.98% MoM growth. It remains a strong contributor in the premium SUV space.

Glanza sales declined sharply by 30.11% YoY to 3,212 units, although it saw a 7.86% MoM recovery. Taisor also reported a 20.81% YoY decline with 2,854 units, but showed a healthy 13.21% MoM growth, indicating some demand recovery. Rumion delivered a strong 34.21% YoY growth with 2,817 units, although MoM sales remained largely flat.

Innova Crysta saw a 5.84% YoY decline to 2,662 units, along with a sharper 13.12% MoM drop. Hilux posted a healthy 68.25% YoY growth with 318 units, although volumes remain relatively niche. MoM performance was flat. New gen Hilux has made its global debut, and is expected to launch in India later this year.

Premium Segment Sees Strong Momentum

Camry recorded 203 units, showing a slight 2.87% YoY decline but a 10.33% MoM growth. Vellfire stood out with a massive 663.16% YoY growth, rising to 145 units from just 19 units last year. MoM sales also increased by 17.89%, indicating rising demand for premium MPVs. Land Cruiser 300 recorded 47 units in February 2026, compared to zero sales in the same month last year. MoM sales more than doubled from 21 units.

Toyota’s February 2026 performance shows a clear shift towards SUVs and premium offerings driving growth. Hyryder continues to be the key volume generator, while models like Vellfire and LC300 highlight increasing traction in the luxury segment. At the same time, declines in Glanza and Taisor indicate pressure in entry-level segments, suggesting Toyota’s growth is increasingly being supported by higher-value products rather than mass-market offerings.