Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Innova, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser, Camry

Toyota India reported a decline in sales for Jan 2022 – Fortuner sales were down 55% MoM

Toyota’s Indian arm didn’t exactly have a good start with its sales plummeting to 7,328 units. Let’s have a look at model wise analysis to gather a better understanding of how each model performed on the sales charts.

Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2022

The best selling model of Toyota was Urban Cruiser, which technically is a Toyota badged Vitara Brezza. The SUV recorded sales of 2,590 units, which helped it to register a 10% growth over December’21 numbers, however landed up declining by 14% over its Jan’21 figures.

The second model on the list happens to be the Innova Crysta which registered massive decline, both on a month-on-month and year-on-year basis. Dealer dispatch numbers for the Innova Crysta stood at 2,433 units, which marked a 38% decline over the same month last year and 39% de-growth vs December’21 numbers.

The Glanza too didn’t have a good month in terms of sales. Sales figures stood at 1,347 units, which have almost halved from its last month’s number of 2,634 units. When compared with January’21 too, the sales figures recorded a 47% de-growth.

It seems that the fortunes of the Fortuner were also not well aligned as the SUV recorded massive de-growth. When compared to December’21 figures, the full sized SUV recorded a decline of 56% as its sales numbers plummeted from 1,827 units to just 811 units. On a YoY basis too, the numbers recorded a decline of 31%, which should be concerning for the Japanese automaker.

Introduction of the updated Camry helped Toyota to record decent sales figures for the premium sedan. The sedan recorded sales of 141 units, which was way over its regular monthly sales figures. The Vellfire which is an ultra premium MPV clocked sales of 6 units, which is decent for a car of its class. Discontinuation of the Yaris impacted its overall sales top-line as the model had a base in the sales chart for the month of January 2021.

A closer analysis on the numbers shows that Toyota sold more Toyota badged Maruti cars than it sold true-blue Toyotas. Out of the 7,328 cars which it sold in the month of January’22, around 54% sales came in via the borrowed models, namely Urban Cruiser and Glanza. This could be a concerning trend as regular Toyota models like the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, both recorded considerable decline.

Toyota India Future Plans

It must be noted that the Toyota brand still enjoys massive equity in the Indian market. Its upcoming launch, the Toyota Hilux has already been overbooked, which forced Toyota to halt further bookings of the pick-up truck. Apart from the Hilux, there is no clarity on the launch of the next true-blue Toyota.

However, thanks to the global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki Motorcorp, there are around 3 updates / new cars which are expected in 2022. The next update should mostly come on the Glanza, which too will get a facelift, as the Baleno is getting one this month.

After the Glanza, it will mostly be the Urban Cruiser which will get an update, post the launch of the updated Vitara Brezza. Later, around the festive season, an all new Creta rivaling SUV is expected from Maruti Suzuki’s stable. This SUV is currently being co-developed by Suzuki and Toyota.