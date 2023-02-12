Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – HyRyder, Fortuner, Glanza, Innova HyCross

Toyota Fortuner posted its highest monthly sales since launch – with 3,698 units sold in the past month

Toyota Kirloskar Motors was the 6th largest PV OEM in India in January 2023 behind Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia. Sales in the past month stood at 12,728 units, up 74 percent YoY over 7,328 units sold in Dec 2022.

It was also a 22 percent MoM growth from 10,421 units sold in Dec 2022. Toyota commanded a 3.7 percent market share in Jan 2023, up 1.2 percent from 2.5 percent held in Jan 2022.

Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2023

Toyota received the most attention for the Hyryder 5 seater SUV in Jan 2023. Sales stood at 4,195 units, marginally lower when compared to 4,201 units sold in Dec 2022. The Hyryder was also the 4th best-selling model in the compact SUV segment in the past month after the Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara.

Toyota Fortuner was at No. 2 with sales of 3,698 units in Jan 2022, up 356 percent when compared to 811 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a 131 percent MoM growth from 1,603 units sold in Dec 2022. This was the highest monthly sales posted by the Fortuner since launch.

At No. 3 was Toyota Glanza with 3,327 units sold in the past month. This was a 147 percent YoY growth from 1,347 units sold in Jan 2022, though MoM sales dipped 25 percent from 4,465 units sold in Dec 2022.

Innova HyCross Sales Jan 2023

Toyota Innova HyCross sales were at 1,427 units in Jan 2023. In comparison, Innova Crysta sales last year in the same month were at 2,433 units. Bookings have opened for the 2023 Innova Crysta diesel variant at Rs 50,000. The new Innova Crysta is being presented in 4 trims of G, GX, VX and ZX while it gets updated safety equipment with 7 SRS airbags, front and rear parking sensors and ABS and EBD.

Toyota Camry sales dipped 58 percent YoY to 59 units from 141 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales suffered a 17 percent de-growth over 71 units sold in Dec 2022. Vellfire sales on the other hand improved by 267 percent YoY to 22 units from 6 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 45 percent over 40 units sold in Dec 2022.

The new Hilux had 1 unit sold in Jan 2023 even as 5 units had been sold in Dec 2022 relating to an 80 percent MoM de-growth. Toyota Hilux Pick-up 4X4 has been reopened for bookings. It is being offered in 3 variants – STD, High and High AT, priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, Rs 35.80 lakh and Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.