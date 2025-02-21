Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – Innova Crysta, Hycross, Hyryder, Fortuner

Within the Indian market, Toyota has come a long way from being known as the maker of Innova and Fortuner, to a leading SUV manufacturer. That’s thanks to the massive success of compact SUVs like Hyryder and Grand Vitara. Manufactured by Toyota, both these vehicles sold 20,725 units combined (15,784 Grand Vitara and 4,941 Hyryder), which is a massive feat.

Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2025

In January 2025, Toyota sold a total of 26,178 units, registering a 12.85% YoY growth and 5.19% MoM growth in sales as opposed to 23,197 units sold in January 2024 and 24,884 units sold in December 2024. This led to a volume growth of 2,981 units YoY and 1,291 units MoM.

The company’s best-seller was Innova Hycross selling 5,638 units and accounted for 21.54% of Toyota’s total sales listed on this chart. Hycross sales fell into the Red completely with 17.06% YoY decline and 5.40% MoM decline when compared to 6,798 units sold last year and 5,960 units sold a month before. Hycross witnessed a volume loss of 1,160 units YoY and 322 units MoM.

Hyryder took 2nd place with 4,941 units sold last month and it accounted for 18.87% of Toyota’s total sales. When compared to 5,543 units sold a year ago and 4,770 units sold a month before, Hycross registered a 10.86% YoY decline and a 3.58% MoM growth.

The evergreen Innova Crysta sold 4,142 units and demonstrates its popularity with Indian buyers with 59.19% YoY growth 10.75% MoM growth. This resulted in a volume growth of 1,540 units YoY and 402 units MoM and accounted for 15.82% of Toyota’s total sales. For a vehicle almost a decade old without any major updates, these numbers are rather impressive.

Rumion Registered 204.23% YoY Growth

Glanza, the badge-engineered Maruti Baleno, sold 3,455 units last month and fell into the Red completely as it registered a 7.62% YoY and 0.92% MoM decline with 285 units lost in volume YoY and 32 units MoM. In 5th place, we have Toyota’s popular Fortuner SUV that sold 3,149 units last month with 1.99% YoY decline and 42.75% MoM growth.

Taisor and Rumion sales fell close to each other at 2,470 and 1,944 units respectively. The newly launched Taisor saw a 6.01% MoM decline, while Rumion registered massive YoY sales growth of 204.23% and 9.52% MoM growth, gaining 1,305 units in volume YoY and 169 units in volume MoM.

Hilux and Camry sold 239 and 197 units respectively. Both these vehicles followed the same trend as they registered YoY decline in sales and MoM growth. Lastly, we have Vellfire luxury MPV that sold 3 units and registered major sales decline as opposed to 61 units sold in January 2024 and 63 units sold in December 2024.