Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Hyryder, Hycross, Crysta, Fortuner, Glanza, Rumion, Taisor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total domestic sales of 30,630 units in January 2026, registering a 17.01% year-on-year growth compared to 26,178 units sold in January 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined by 10.33% from 34,157 units recorded in December 2025.

Toyota Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Hyryder Leads Growth

The standout performer for Toyota in January 2026 was Hyryder, which clocked 9,156 units, marking a strong 85.31% YoY growth over 4,941 units sold in January 2025. On a MoM basis too, Hyryder grew 30.39% from 7,022 units in December 2025, emerging as Toyota’s top-selling model for the month.

Innova Hycross followed with 6,391 units, up 13.36% YoY compared to 5,638 units last year. However, it saw a 10.77% MoM decline from 7,162 units in December. The older Innova Crysta posted 3,064 units, reflecting a 26.03% YoY decline, though it improved 11.95% over December sales.

Fortuner recorded 3,046 units in January 2026, marginally down 3.27% YoY but up 2.87% MoM. Glanza, on the other hand, saw sales fall to 2,978 units, down 13.81% YoY and sharply lower by 53.84% compared to December 2025. Rumion reported healthy growth at 2,829 units, up 45.52% YoY and 3.74% MoM. Taisor posted 2,521 units, nearly flat YoY with 2.06% growth but declined 43.44% over December.

Hilux recorded 317 units, up 32.64% YoY and 36.64% MoM, reflecting steady demand in the lifestyle pickup segment. Camry sales stood at 184 units, slightly down 6.60% YoY. Vellfire witnessed a sharp jump to 123 units compared to just 3 units in January 2025, indicating renewed demand in the luxury MPV space. Land Cruiser 300 registered 21 units during the month, compared to none in the same period last year.

Segment Mix Driving Performance

Toyota’s January 2026 performance highlights the growing contribution of hybrid SUVs and MPVs, particularly Hyryder and Hycross, which together accounted for over half of the brand’s total sales. While some models saw sequential correction from December highs, the overall 17% YoY growth underscores steady demand across Toyota’s SUV and MPV portfolio in India.