Toyota Sales Breakup July 2022 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Every model in the Toyota lineup posted significant YoY growth with the exception of the Camry which dipped 38 percent

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has reported July 2022 as its strongest month in terms of wholesales. Sales, which stood at 19,693 units, was a 50 percent growth when compared to 13,098 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales also improved 19 percent from 16,512 units sold in June 2022.

Strong sales were seen for the Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser and Fortuner which along with the Glanza contributed most to sales. The Camry, Vellfire and Hilux also added a few numbers to total sales while the Yaris has since been discontinued.

Toyota Sales Breakup July 2022

Sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motors stood at 19,693 units in July 2022. This was a 50 percent YoY growth over 13,103 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales increased by 19 percent from 16,512 units sold in June 2022. Toyota, the 6th best-selling automaker in India after Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia, also saw its market share increase to 5.8 percent in July 2022 from 4.5 percent held in July 2021.

It was the Toyota Innova Crysta that contributed most numbers to total sales. Sales of the Innova Crysta stood at 6,900 units in July 2022, up 13 percent from 6,093 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales improved by 2 percent from 6,795 units sold in June 2022.

The Urban Cruiser was at No. 2 with sales of 6,724 units, up 175 percent from 2,448 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales were higher by 27 percent when compared to 5,301 units sold in June 2022. In July 2022, Toyota had also introduced a price hike of Rs 15,000 for the Urban Cruiser prices in July across all variants.

Sales growth of 68 percent was reported for the Toyota Fortuner of which 3,000 units were sold in July 2022, up from 1,789 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 4 percent when compared to 3,133 units sold in June 2022.

Toyota Glanza YoY and MoM Growth

Toyota Glanza, the company’s 5 seater hatchback has posted a YoY and MoM growth of 12 percent and 162 percent respectively. Sales which had stood at 2,636 units in July 2021 increased to 2,960 units in July 2022. The company had also sold 1,129 units in June 2022. Camry sales on the other hand, dipped both YoY (-38 percent) to 63 units from 101 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales also fell by 29 percent from 89 units sold in June 2022.

Toyota also saw sales of 44 units of the Vellfire in July 2021, up 42 percent from 31 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales dipped 8 percent as compared to 48 units sold in June 2022. Sales of the Hilux were down to 2 units in the past month, a MoM de-growth of 88 percent when compared to 17 units sold in June 2022.

Sales of Toyota Yaris are down to 0 units following it being pulled out of the company portfolio in September 2021 even as 5 units were sold in July 2021. The 2023 Toyota Yaris sedan has been officially launched in Thailand while the company has not revealed any plans to bring this new sedan to Indian market.

Instead, Toyota India is getting ready to launch Urban Cruiser Hyryder, its first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment. Toyota says they have received exceptional response. Toyota HyRyder launch is expected to take place in the coming days. Initial examples of Toyota Hyryder have moved into company showrooms.