Toyota Sales Breakup June 2022 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Hilux

Toyota India is getting ready to enter the compact SUV segment with the new HyRyder later this year

After a long break, we are seeing some quantifiable activity levels at Toyota India’s HQ. A few days ago, we saw the updated Glanza and recently Toyota unveiled its all new Creta challenger, the HyRyder. Speculation suggests an updated Urban Cruiser too should reach showrooms soon, as an updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already been launched.

Ahead of the upcoming launches, sales of the existing portfolio of Toyota too has been exploding. June 2022 was a fantastic month for Toyota as it recorded a 88% growth over its last year same month sales figures and a 61% growth over its May ’22 sales numbers. One might discount the growth vs Jun ’21 due to a low base effect (Second Covid wave), however growth over last month’s numbers suggest that Jun’22 was a great month for Toyota’s sales Team. Let’s have a look at brand wise performance.

Toyota Sales Breakup June 2022

Innova Crysta was the best selling model from Toyota’s stable. The MPV clocked sales of 6,795 units and recorded a 128% growth over its last year same month sales numbers. When compared with May’22, Innova recorded a strong 148% growth, leading overall sales growth for the OEM.

Second on the list happens to be Urban Cruiser. Despite launch of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Urban Cruiser registered strong growth in sales numbers. When compared with Jun ’21, Urban Cruiser registered a 105% growth and when compared to May’22, the sub 4 metre compact SUV recorded a 70% growth.

Third model on the list is Fortuner, which too has recorded exponential growth. When compared with Jun’21, Fortuner managed a 470% rise in its sales numbers. Toyota clocked overall dealer dispatch of 3,133 units of Fortuner, which is sizable for a car of its price range. When compared with May’22, the sales numbers translate into a 164% growth.

Toyota Glanza, which happens to be a rebadged Baleno, garnered sales of 1,129 units and settled at the fourth spot on sales charts. Glanza was the only mainstream Toyota model which registered a sales decline. When compared with Jun ’21, Glanza recorded a 56% decline, and when compared with May’22, it recorded a 62% de-growth.

Camry And Vellfire Sales June 2022

Toyota Camry, was the fifth best selling Toyota with overall sales of 89 units in Jun ’22. Camry recorded growth of 134% when compared with Jun ’21 however a 16% de-growth when compared with May’22. Vellfire registered sales of 48 units in Jun ’22, almost consistent with its monthly average. Hilux on the other hand recorded a steep decline of 74% when compared with May’22. A comparison over Jun ’21 numbers isn’t possible as Toyota had launched the pick-up in 2022.

Overall, Toyota’s sales saw a significant growth over its regular monthly averages. We believe, with the launch of Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, sales should rise further and it won’t be a surprise to find Toyota’s monthly sales crossing 20K units per month mark.