Toyota Sales Breakup June 2024 – Innova, HyCross, Fortuner, Glanza, Hyryder, Taisor

Expansion of sales networks and rising demand for the company’s SUV lineup, along with the newly launched Taisor, boosted sales in June 2024

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales in June 2024 showed off consistent growth. Sales improved by as much as 42.21% on a year-on year (YoY) basis while month-on-month (MoM) sales also showed off a 7.48% improvement. Toyota has attributed these rising sales to its growing sales network while there has been strong market acceptance for the new Taisor, Toyota’s rebadged version of Maruti Fronx that had marked its entry into the sub 4 meter SUV space in April 2024.

Toyota Sales YoY Growth June 2024

Assessing the company’s YoY growth in June 2024, there had been 25,752 units sold last month. This was a massive 41.21% improvement over 18,237 unit sales in June 2023. Over 50% of these sales came from the Hycross, Crysta and HyRyder while the newly launched Taisor also added significant numbers.

Hycross sales at 4,892 units last month, showed off a 49.37% YoY growth over 3,275 units sold in June 2023. Toyota Crysta sales dipped 11.13% YoY to 4,520 units from 5,086 units sold in June 2023 while the Hyryder saw a substantial 51.54% YoY growth to 4,275 unit sales last month from 2,821 units sold in June 2023. Another hot favourite in the company portfolio is the Toyota Glanza. Sales were up 18.78% YoY to 4,118 units last month to command a 15% share.

The relatively new Taisor, essentially the Toyota version of Fronx, and the latest offering as a part of the joint venture between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, launched in April 2024 has also seen good demand in its segment. Sales stood at 3,185 units last month.It has not only scaled high on the company sales charts but also found its way onto the list of top 10 subcompact SUVs in June 2024, featuring ahead of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Toyota Taisor currently commands a waiting period of up to one month from the date of booking.

Toyota reported a 13.32% dip in sales of the Fortuner which fell to 2,675 units last month from 3,086 units sold in June 2023. The Rumion, a rebadged Maruti Ertiga that was introduced in late 2023, also added 1,566 units to total company sales last month. Toyota Hilux (236 units) and Camry (143 units) each posted a 25.79% and 22.28% YoY decline in sales while there were also 142 units of the Vellfire sold last month.

Toyota MoM Sales Performance – June 2024

On a MoM basis, Toyota sales improved by 7.48% from 23,959 units sold in May 2024. Hycross sales were up 10.90% from 4,411 units sold in May 2024 while Crysta and Hyryder sales improved by 9.26% and 9.45% respectively. Sales of the Toyota Glanza dipped 8.83% MoM from 4,517 units sold in May 2024 while the Taisor received overwhelming response with a 46.10% MoM growth over 2,180 units.

Toyota Fortuner sales, which fell on a YoY basis, made up sales figures MoM with a 10.45% improvement over 2,422 units sold in May 2024. The Rumion (-18.39%) and Hilux (-16.61%) suffered due to lower demand. Camry sales however saw a 17.21% growth from 122 units sold in May 2024 while Vellfire sales tripled by 129.03% from 62 units sold in May 2024 to 142 units in the past month.