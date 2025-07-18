HomeCar NewsToyota Sales Breakup June 2025 - Hyryder, Hycross, Crysta, Glanza, Fortuner, Taisor
Toyota Sales Breakup June 2025 – Hyryder, Hycross, Crysta, Glanza, Fortuner, Taisor

Ashwin Ram N P
Toyota Hyryder
Image – Power Racer

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported sales of 26,453 units in June 2025, showing a 2.72% growth over the 25,752 units sold in June 2024. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined by 9.66% compared to 29,280 units sold in May 2025.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was Toyota’s top-seller in June 2025 with 7,462 units, a strong 74.55% YoY growth, though slightly down by 1.47% MoM. The Innova Hycross also showed impressive performance, recording 5,746 units, up 17.46% YoY and 9.59% MoM.

Toyota Sales Breakup June 2025

In contrast, the Innova Crysta saw a sharp YoY drop of 32.39% to 3,056 units, along with a MoM dip of 16.02%. The Glanza recorded 2,938 units, declining 28.65% YoY and 38.19% MoM, while the Fortuner registered 2,743 units, showing a modest 2.54% YoY and 6.69% MoM increase.

Toyota’s newest offering, the Taisor, posted 2,408 units in June, down 24.40% YoY and 20.66% MoM. The Rumion declined by 9.64% YoY and 26.19% MoM to 1,415 units. The Hilux pickup, however, showed healthy growth with 349 units, up 47.88% YoY and 8.39% MoM.

In the premium segment, the Camry reported 180 units, growing 25.87% YoY but slightly down 9.09% MoM, while the Vellfire stood out with 156 units, marking a 9.86% YoY rise and a huge 437.93% MoM jump compared to just 29 units in May.

Toyota Sales Breakup Q2 2025

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total sales of 80,566 units in Q2 CY2025, marking a growth of 17% compared to 68,411 units in Q2 CY2024. Urban Cruiser Hyryder emerged as a strong performer, clocking 19,677 units, a robust 72.11% YoY growth over the same quarter last year. Innova Hycross also maintained a positive trend with 15,483 units, up 14.02% YoY. The Taisor, introduced more recently, contributed 7,864 units, showing a significant 46.58% YoY increase, while the Rumion grew by 23.88% to 5,794 units.

Other gainers included the Hilux pickup (1,016 units, up 29.76%) and Camry sedan (586 units, up 31.98%). The Fortuner also registered steady growth of 10.72% YoY to reach 8,218 units. However, the company saw volume declines in models like the Glanza (down 9.16%), Crysta (down 13.79%) and Vellfire (marginal drop of 1.91%). Despite individual gains, Toyota’s total Q2 numbers were lower due to reduced contribution from key models like Crysta and Glanza.

