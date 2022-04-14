Toyota Sales Breakup March 2022 – Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, Hilux

Toyota has noted outstanding sales in March 2022 with YoY sales up 14 percent and a 96 percent MoM growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has marked an important milestone in March 2022. past month has recorded the company’s highest ever domestic sales in the last 5 years with 17,130 units sold.

Innova Crysta led the list with nearly 8,000 units sold while Urban Cruiser, the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza, accounted for 3,079 unit sales. Toyota is now set to introduce the CNG version of Toyota Glanza which would bring in more customers to the fold.

Toyota Sales Breakup March 2022

Sales of Toyota stood at 17,130 units in March 2022. This was a 14 percent YoY growth over 14,997 units sold in March 2021 and a 96 percent increase from 8,745 units sold in February 2022. Toyota also saw its market share increase 0.7 percent from 4.7 percent to 5.3 percent on a YoY basis.

Toyota Innova Crysta accounted for the most sales in the company lineup last month. Sales stood at 7,917 units, up 38 percent over 5,743 units sold in March 2022. MoM demand also increased 83 percent from 4,318 units sold in February 2022. The Innova Crysta has recently seen a price hike in April 2022. Prices now range between Rs 16.89 lakh and Rs 25.32 lakh, ex-sh.

At No. 2 was Toyota Urban Cruiser, of which the company sold 3,079 units in the past month, down 3 percent from 3,162 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 29 percent from 2,387 units sold in February 2022.

Toyota Glanza sales remained flat on a YoY basis. Sales which had stood at 2,989 units in March 2021 decreased by 2 units to 2,987 in March 2022. The new Glanza premium hatchback, (based on new Maruti Suzuki Baleno), has just been introduced at Rs 6.39-9.69 lakhs, ex-sh. It gets a refreshed exterior design and updated interiors while safety equipment now complies with new standards to include a total of 6 airbags.

Sales of Fortuner increased 40 percent YoY to 2,984 units, up from 2,136 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 61 percent over 1,848 units sold in February 2022. Fortuner prices have also been hiked and now ranges between Rs 31.79 – 44.63 lakhs.

Toyota Camry Sales up 287 Percent

Increased demand for Toyota Camry led to a 287 percent YoY growth to 120 units from 31 units sold in March 2021 even as MoM sales dipped 25 percent from 161 units sold in February 2022. Toyota Yaris has been discontinued from sale in India while the Vellfire which saw sales of 65 units in March 2021 and 31 units in February 2022 failed to draw in any sales in the past month.

Toyota also had the new Hilux on the list with 43 units sold last month. The pick-up truck has been launched in India starting from Rs 33.99 lakhs for the Standard MT variant while top of the line High variant is at Rs 36.80 lakhs. Bookings opened in January 2022 and the Hilux, which comes in as a CKD, is assembled in India at the Toyota plant in Karnataka. Hilux competes with Isuzu D-max V-Cross in this segment. All prices above are ex-sh.