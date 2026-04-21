Toyota Sales Breakup March 2026 – Hyryder, Hycross, Rumion, Fortuner, Glanza, Taisor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total sales of 35,145 units in March 2026, registering a healthy 23.87% YoY growth compared to 28,373 units sold in March 2025. The company also posted a strong 14.35% MoM growth, reflecting improved demand across multiple segments.

Toyota Sales Breakup March 2026

Urban Cruiser Hyryder emerged as Toyota’s best-selling model for the month, with 10,206 units, recording a massive 93.08% YoY growth. Strong demand for hybrid options continues to boost Hyryder’s performance, making it a key volume driver for the brand.

In second place, Innova Hycross posted 7,814 units, growing 9.18% YoY, while also registering a sharp 29.35% MoM jump, indicating sustained demand for Toyota’s premium MPV offering. Toyota Rumion recorded one of the highest growth rates in the lineup, with 3,892 units, up 117.07% YoY, supported by increasing acceptance in the affordable MPV space.

Fortuner maintained steady performance with 3,795 units, growing 11.88% YoY and 23.37% MoM, reaffirming its dominance in the premium SUV segment. Glanza reported 3,470 units, showing a marginal -0.89% YoY decline, although it improved 8.03% MoM. Taisor saw a decline of -18.83% YoY with 2,815 units, indicating cooling demand after its initial momentum. Innova Crysta recorded 2,319 units, down 14.08% YoY, as buyers increasingly shift towards the newer Hycross.

Hilux, Vellfire and LC300 also witnessed declines, reflecting the niche nature of these premium offerings. Camry, however, posted a modest 7.88% YoY growth with 219 units, while LC300 showed strong MoM growth despite lower overall volumes.

Strong MoM Recovery Across Lineup

On a month-on-month basis, Toyota showed strong recovery across most models. Hycross, Rumion and Fortuner led the gains, while Vellfire and LC300 also posted notable percentage increases due to low base volumes. Overall, the company added 4,411 units over February 2026, highlighting improved market momentum heading into the new financial year.

Toyota’s March 2026 performance reflects a balanced growth story led by hybrid SUVs and MPVs. Hyryder and Hycross continue to anchor volumes, while Rumion is emerging as a strong contributor.