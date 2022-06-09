Toyota Sales Breakup May 2022 – Urban Cruiser, Glanza, Innova, Fortuner

Every model on the company portfolio posted a YoY growth in sales, while all except Glanza saw a MoM de-growth

The impact of the second wave of pandemic that struck in May 2021 has seen every automaker post a YoY growth in sales. Toyota was also one such automaker to report a 1345 percent increase in sales in May 2022 to 10,216 units, up from 707 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 32 percent from 15,085 units sold in April 2022.

Toyota Sales Breakup May 2022

It was the Urban Cruiser that accounted for most sales in May 2022. Sales stood at 3,128 units, up 739 percent over 373 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales dipped 11 percent from 3,524 units sold in April 2022.

There is the all-new 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser (re-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno) launching in the coming weeks. It will receive several exterior and interior updates and will be powered by a new 1.5 liter K15C engine.

At No 2 was Toyota Glanza (e-badged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno) also with a notable increase in YoY sales to 2,952 units in May 2022 up 891 percent over 298 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales growth was at 12 percent from 2,646 units sold in April 2022.

Toyota Innova Crysta sales stood at 2,737 units last month, up 13585 percent over just 20 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales dipped 57 percent from 6,351 units sold in April 2022.

Toyota Fortuner, Camry, Hilux, Vellfire

YoY sales growth was also seen for the Toyota Fortuner to 1,184 units, up from 15 units sold in May 2021 relating to a 7793 percent YoY growth. MoM sales dipped 41 percent from 2,022 units sold in April 2022. Toyota is also working on a diesel hybrid powertrain for the next gen Fortuner. 2023 Fortuner with this new engine will be first launched in Thailand, following which it will be launched in India and other Asian markets.

Toyota Camry sales were at 106 units in May 2022. There were 129 units sold in April 2022 leading to a 18 percent MoM de-growth. Hilux had 65 units sold in May 2022, down 79 percent MoM over 308 units sold in April 2022 while Vellfire sales increased 4300 percent to 44 units in May 2022 up from just 1 units sold in May 2021 but down from 105 units sold in April 2022.

Toyota is set to introduce the new Hyryder on 1st July 2022 which is seen as an able competitor to the Hyundai Creta, the best-selling model in its segment. They also have plans to launch new gen Innova, with a hybrid powertrain sometime later this year or early next year.